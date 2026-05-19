Dallas Mavericks, Jason Kidd mutually agree to part ways

The Dallas Mavericks and head coach Jason Kidd have mutually agreed to part ways, the team announced on Tuesday. Kidd is considered one of the franchise’s legends, also helping the team win an NBA championship back in 2011. However, his time as the head coach is over, continuing what appears to be a new era in Dallas.

“We have mutually agreed to part ways with head coach Jason Kidd,” the Mavs said via X. “A Mavericks champion, Hall of Famer and coach who helped lead this franchise back to the NBA Finals. Thank you, Jason.”

Masai Ujiri, who was just hired as team president, released a statement shortly after. Ujiri will be the one in charge of hiring a new head coach as well.

“Jason has had a meaningful impact on the Dallas Mavericks, both as a Hall of Fame player and as the head coach who helped lead this franchise back to the NBA Finals,” the statement said. “We are thankful for Jason’s leadership, his professionalism and his commitment to the team. In my short time here, I’ve developed an enormous amount of respect for what he has built. He will always be an important part of the Mavericks family.”

ESPN’s Shams Charania got in on the action, talking about the money the Mavs will owe Kidd moving forward. According to Charania, a contract extension was recently signed between the two sides, spanning four years and worth $40 million.

More on Jason Kidd, time with the Dallas Mavericks

Kidd spent five seasons in Dallas, being a little bit of a roller coaster at times. The Mavericks played 410 games with him as the head coach, going .500 in them. He produced 205 wins and 205 losses during the regular season. Dallas experienced some high highs and some low lows.

The highest moment came in 2025 when they won the Western Conference and made it to the NBA Finals. It was the franchise’s first appearance since the previously mentioned 2011 run. Unfortunately, the Boston Celtics took care of business and won the series in five games.

As for the lowest point with Kidd, on-court matters were not even involved. The Mavs are still feeling the effects of the Luka Doncic trade, which sent the star player to the Los Angeles Lakers. Nothing worked out once Doncic left, eventually leading to the firing of general manager Nico Harrison. A few months later, Kidd followed.