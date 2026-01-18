Dalton Schultz and Woody Marks injury update: ESPN broadcast gives latest on Texans stars' status

The injuries are piling up for the Houston Texans in Sunday afternoon’s divisional playoff matchup against the New England Patriots. According to ESPN sideline reporter Laura Rutledge, Texans tight end Dalton Schultz has been ruled out for the rest of the game with a calf injury.

Schultz is not the only key player working through injury for the Texans, however. Running back Woody Marks also suffered a shoulder injury and is questionable to return.

“Dalton Schultz is officially out of this game,” Rutledge reported. ‘He had a calf injury. Then we’ve seen Woody Marks in the injury tent just now and he’s questionable to return with a right shoulder injury. I’m watching on the sideline right now and he does not have his helmet.”

Prior to being ruled out, Schultz had caught both of his targets for 47 yards on the afternoon. Houston was already missing receiver Nico Collins entering this game, so now their another pass catcher short. They entered halftime trailing 21-10.

After Dalton Schultz was ruled out, the Texans later got some good news on Marks, who returned to the game despite his injury. However, he has not been very effective so far with only 13 yards rushing on 11 carries.

The winner of Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Texans will advance to the AFC Championship to take on the Denver Broncos next week. That in mind, Houston will have to lean on other receivers such as Jayden Higgins and Christian Kirk to step up if it hopes to erase this deficit and keep its season alive.

Troy Aikman calls out Texans QB CJ Stroud for throwing pick-six vs. Patriots: ‘Just a terrible decision’

Troy Aikman had a big problem with Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud’s decision-making in the playoff game against the New England Patriots. In the second quarter of the divisional round contest, Stroud threw an interception to Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones, who returned it 26 yards for a touchdown. The pick-six gave the Patriots the 14-10 lead.

“CJ Stroud, you just can’t simply throw a ball up like that, hoping that somebody on your team comes down with the football,” Troy Aikman said on the ESPN/ABC broadcast. “Just a terrible decision on his part.”

CJ Stroud had a first half to forget, completing 10 of his 26 passes for 124 yards, one touchdown, and four interceptions. This is the second consecutive game where Stroud has struggled to get things going. In the Texans’ 30-6 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, the former Ohio State QB completed 21 of his 32 passes for 250 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Stroud also lost two fumbles in the victory.

On3’s Brian Jones contributed to this report.