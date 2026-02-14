Nine-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard held off five-time NBA All-Star Devin Booker and rookie Kon Knueppel to win the 2026 NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest Saturday afternoon in Los Angeles. It marks the third win in the event for Lillard. He becomes the third player to ever win the contest three times, joining Larry Bird and Craig Hodges.

With a dominant 30-point First Round, Booker became the fourth player in NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest history to record a 30-plus point round (Stephen Curry, Tyrese Haliburton, and Buddy Hield).

After recording a historic First Round, it appeared as if Booker was on his way to his second win in the event. Damian Lillard scored 29 points in the Championship Round, and Booker sat at 27 points with three shots remaining. He, however, missed all three of the shots, losing the event.

Round One Results

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker: 30

Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel: 27

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard: 27

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell: 24

Miami Heat guard Norman Powell: 23

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray: 18

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey: 17

Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis: 15

Championship Round Results

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard: 29

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker: 27

Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel: 17

The win serves as a season highlight for Lillard, who is out for the entire season as he rehabs a torn Achilles tendon. He returned to Portland this offseason after a two-year absence, signing a three-year, $42 million deal with the Blazers.

“I think you’ve just go to let the ball fly. You’ve got to trust your instincts as a shooter and you can’t be rattled when someone else gets hot or when the crowd is getting loud or whoever you see in the crowd,” Lillard said. “You’ve just got to shoot and do you. That’s what I show up and do.”

Across his Hall of Fame career, Lillard has been named a nine-time NBA All-Star, a seven-time All-NBA selection, and the 2024 NBA All-Star Game MVP. He was named to the ‘NBA 75’, which highlighted the top-75 players in the history of the NBA. He continues to add to his trophy case with another 3-Point Contest victory.