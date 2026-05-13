Dan Morgan: Panthers 'talking through' contract extension for Bryce Young

Once the Carolina Panthers picked up the fifth-year option of Bryce Young, they knew the quarterback was under contract through the 2027 season. Now, Carolina needs to decide if an extension will be offered before then. Young has settled into his NFL career quite nicely and has impressed in recent times. Not too many teams are going to let a young guy like that walk away.

Panthers general manager Dan Morgan admits a potential contract for Young is something they are “talking through” inside the organization. Morgan expanded on the topic while also being quick to compliment Young.

“That’s something, here internally, that we’ll keep talking through,” Morgan said. “We’ll be in touch with Bryce’s agent and we’ll figure it out at the right time. Right now, I know Bryce is focused on getting better every single day. We obviously love him. He’s getting better year after year, becoming a great leader for us and, really, mastering Dave and Brad Idzik’s offense. So, we’re excited about Bryce. When the contract happens, we’ll see about that. But we’re excited about him and our future here in 2026.”

Young put together, by far, his best season in 2025. From a team perspective, the Panthers won eight games with him under center. Those were enough to get them the division title and into the playoffs. Of course, eight losses (they lost one with Andy Dalton as the starter) is not the goal. But winning the NFC South and competing in the postseason is a major positive.

From a personal standpoint, Young threw for a career-high 3,011 yards and 23 touchdowns. Eleven interceptions were added to the stat sheet.

But Young might be the first to tell you he needed to perform better in the playoff game vs. the Los Angeles Rams. He threw for 264 yards, completing just 21 of his 40 pass attempts. From a touchdown and interception standpoint, Young produced one of each.

Either way, promising days appear to be ahead of the Panthers. Morgan has done a great job of building up the roster ever since Young was taken with the No. 1 overall pick. Plenty of talent has been added to the mix. Carolina will surely head into the 2026 season feeling as if they have a chance to win the NFC South again.

Maybe Young will have a fresh contract available to sign before taking the field in Week 1.