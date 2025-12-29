Dan Orlovsky, Cam Newton float Malik Willis, Mac Jones for next QB of Pittsburgh Steelers

The search for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ next quarterback may eventually require a full reset. Two former NFL quarterbacks believe that could come sooner rather than later.

Appearing Monday on ESPN’s First Take, Dan Orlovsky and Cam Newton each outlined paths they believe make sense for the Steelers, as the franchise continues to search for stability under center with Aaron Rodgers’ potential retirement looming.

For Orlovsky, the conversation starts with timing, and trust in head coach Mike Tomlin: “I think the question it comes down to for Pittsburgh is, when do they decide to start over at quarterback, and do they want Mike Tomlin being the person who spearheads that young quarterback’s development?” Orlovsky said.

“If Mike Tomlin wins, and let’s say they keep him as their head coach, the No. 1 move I would make would be Malik Willis.”

Orlovsky pointed to Willis being the ideal option, suggesting Pittsburgh target the former Liberty standout in free agency after his development over the past two seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

“I would sign Malik Willis from Green Bay in free agency,” Orlovsky explained. “I think he’s proven to be a starting quarterback. I think that starts your next quarterback journey in Pittsburgh.”

Alas, Willis was drafted 86th overall by the Tennessee Titans in the 2022 NFL Draft before being traded to Green Bay ahead of the 2024 season for a seventh-round pick. Over the past two seasons, Willis has started three games and appeared in 11, steadily improving while throwing six touchdown passes with zero interceptions and adding three rushing scores. He totaled 977 passing yards and remains just 26 years old.

What about a different veteran option for the Steelers via Cam Newton?

Meanwhile, Newton expanded the conversation by revisiting Pittsburgh’s post–Ben Roethlisberger struggles, offering another name he believes fits the Steelers’ profile.

“They’ve tried to have a successor to Ben Roethlisberger, ever since Ben Roethlisberger has retired,” Newton said. “You go and draft Kenny Pickett. That didn’t pan out. News flash to anybody who watches football, that’s the testament to your draft pick not panning out. It costs you and sets back a franchise for years.”

Newton then floated his former teammate Mac Jones as an alternative, one he believes still has significant upside: “What about Mac Jones?” Newton stated. “He’s still a young quarterback that fits and suits everything that you want. If it’s not Malik Willis, it’s Mac Jones.”

Jones, drafted 15th overall by the New England Patriots in the 2021 NFL Draft, spent three seasons in Massachusetts before joining the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024. After backing up Trevor Lawrence, Jones started seven games before moving to the San Francisco 49ers in 2025 as a backup to Brock Purdy.

Forced into action, Jones delivered one of the most productive stretches of his career, starting eight of 11 appearances, winning five games and throwing for 2,151 yards with 13 touchdowns against six interceptions. At 27, Newton believes Jones fits the mold of a quarterback still searching for the right situation.

“They’re the quarterbacks that have the biggest evaluation in the transfer portal, so to speak,” Newton added. “They have the biggest upside. They’re still young. They’re veteran-esque, and they’re still waiting on a home.”

All told, both Willis and Jones would represent a familiar gamble in quarterbacks once labeled disappointments who later found success elsewhere. Players like Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield and Daniel Jones have revived their careers after early exits from their original teams.

Whether Pittsburgh is ready to take that leap remains to be seen. Regardless, Orlovsky and Newton agree the next Steelers quarterback might already be hiding in plain sight.