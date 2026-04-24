Ty Simpson was drafted 13th overall by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday. In the lead up to draft night, there was perhaps no bigger supporter of Simpson and his draft stock than ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky.

So when Orlovsky, who watched the draft live alongside Pat McAfee and his crew, heard Simpson’s name called by commissioner Roger Goodell, Orlovsky made sure to take a victory lap around the set. Watch the video in full, below:

Dan Orlovsky was doing victory laps with Pat McAfee and the boys after the Rams selected Ty Simpson 😤 pic.twitter.com/x37hyrS0XE — ESPN (@espn) April 24, 2026

Orlovsky’s prediction for Simpson being a first-round pick was largely against the grain heading into draft night. There was some talk that perhaps the Rams or even Arizona Cardinals would be interested in trading back into the first round to select him with a late-round pick. Instead, Simpson, as Orlovsky predicted, is off the board before the middle of the first round.

“If he’s not a first-round pick tonight, then we are evaluating, in the NFL, the quarterback position wrong,” Orlovsky said on Get Up ahead of draft night. “All I know is the tape says he’s no question at worst around [a] middle-of-the-first-round draft pick. And if he’s not tonight, I’ll be the first person to say I was wrong, but that means we’re not evaluating the quarterback position properly.”

Some of Simpson’s criticism coming in was that he didn’t have the experience some other top QB prospects this cycle had. During his lone season as a starter in college, Simpson threw for 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. Alabama found success as a team too, making the SEC Championship and College Football Playoff.

The Rams appear to have faith in his development. He’ll likely sit behind reigning MVP Matthew Stafford likely until the Super Bowl-winning QB retires. After that, the Rams have the option to move Simpson up on the depth chart.

Simpson will sign a $24.3 million, fully-guaranteed four-year contract with the Rams after the draft, according to Spotrac. This keeps him with the team until 2030 with a fifth-year team option — more than enough time to prove himself to be the QB Orlovsky believes him to be.