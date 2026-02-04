Following the Atlanta Falcons’ coaching change, Bijan Robinson remains even more front-and-center. In fact, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky thinks the former Texas star will be in the “very early” MVP conversation.

The Falcons brought in Kevin Stefanski to replace Raheem Morris, bringing a new scheme to Atlanta. Stefanski has worked closely with running backs such as Nick Chubb and Dalvin Cook during his career, which is why there’s buzz about what the hire means for Robinson’s playmaking ability.

Orlovsky is bullish on Stefanski’s impact. He thinks Robinson will get MVP chatter during the offseason as predictions come in for the 2026 season.

“With Kevin Stefanski, he’ll be a very early MVP offseason pick,” Orlovsky said during the 2026 Pro Bowl Games. “Just because of the way they’ll hand the ball off to him in the run game.”

Robinson put up the best numbers of his career in 2025 under Morris and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson. He ran for 1,478 yards and seven touchdowns while adding 820 receiving yards and four touchdowns in the passing game. That not only helped him get to the Pro Bowl, but also earn First Team All-Pro honors.

After Stefanski’s hire, Robinson already expressed his excitement. Ahead the Pro Bowl Games, he was mic’d up and said the new head coach is “fire.” He also said while new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees will be calling plays, it’s still Stefanski’s system.

“He’s fire, bro. … I like him a lot,” Robinson said. “His offensive scheme, Tommy Rees, he’s the OC. But he’ll call the plays.”

Stefanski also said he looks forward to working with Robinson next year. When asked about the standout running back, he joked “he’s good” and specifically mentioned Robinson as one of the exciting players on the roster.

“I think there’s really good young players at some key positions,” Stefanski said. “I think there’s some veterans that have played excellent football over the course of their career. Bijan (Robinson) comes to mind as a good young player that I can’t wait to work with. But if you look up and down the roster, there are players that I’m excited to coach and get the best version of.

“There are no perfect rosters in the NFL. Just doesn’t exist. There’s always things that you want to improve or change, if you well. So, certainly, we’ll go through the player acquisition period and there will be some new faces and those types of things.”