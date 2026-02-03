Dana White continues feud with Oscar De La Hoya, tells him to 'get on OnlyFans' to pay rent

Dana White didn’t hold back when discussing boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya’s current situation on a recent live stream. The UFC boss was sitting ringside at his new promotion, Zuffa Boxing, when he sounded off on De La Hoya’s current situation.

De La Hoya, a former six division boxing champ with a career record of 39-6 including 30 knockouts, is reportedly facing $23 million in real estate debt. White latched onto this while referencing an old photo of De La Hoya wearing lingerie.

“Oscar is on a sinking ship and will not shut the f*ck up,” White said during the stream. “This guy is fascinating. He’s going to have to throw the panties and stockings back on and get on OnlyFans to start paying his rent.”

Amid their longstanding beef, White and De La Hoya are now competing promoters after Zuffa Boxing ran its first show on Jan. 23. Meanwhile De La Hoya runs Golden Boy Promotions, which he established in 2002.

De La Hoya recently criticized Zuffa Boxing’s first show, offering a scathing review of White’s first venture into his sport. He said the event “couldn’t be less of what they promised us it would be.” He challenged White’s notion that Zuffa didn’t offer boxing anything that wasn’t already in the sport.

He point toward the crowd reactions and the lack of big-name talent on the card to strengthen his argument. De La Hoya said the event had the look of a club show “with the action of a sparring session.” White heard these comments, and didn’t get off the stream without addressing it.

“My boy is running out of money, the ship is sinking very fast, and he’s talking sh*t all the way down,” White continued. “Get the panties and fishnets back on and pay back the $23 million you owe in rent.”

White’s new promotion will continue with Zuffa Boxing 03. The show will be headlined by heavyweight contenders Efe Ajagba vs. Charles Martin and is scheduled for Feb. 15 inside the Meta APEX in Las Vegas.

UFC won’t have another numbered event until March 7 with UFC 326 featuring Max Holloway (c) against Charles Oliveira. It will be the second match between the two lightweight stars. In the meantime, UFC Fight Night is set for Feb. 7 headlined by Mario Bautista (9) vs. Vinicius Oliveira.