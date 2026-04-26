Dana White: Experience during White House Correspondents Dinner shooting was 'f***ing awesome' 

All hell broke loose at Saturday night’s White House Correspondents Dinner, when an attempted gunman stormed through the White House and made a beeline at the ballroom. In the ballroom contained President Donald Trump, the First Lady Melania Trump, politicians, White House staffers, and Washington D.C. media members.

The gunman, thankfully, was apprehended by President Trump’s Secret Service. He was soon taken into custody. Although the situation seemed very, very, serious, UFC CEO/President Dana White was not phased.

“There were tables getting flipped over, and there were guys running in with guns,” White said. “They were screaming ‘get down’. I didn’t get down. It was f*****g awesome. I literally took every minute of it in, and it was pretty crazy. Unique experience.

“We were sitting right in front of where the President was. Nobody got tackled, but guys came in looking for shooters. They came at our table. I thought the shooter was over by us or something. But, yeah. Unique experience.”

🚨JUST IN: Dana White on his experience being at the White House during the shooting:



"I didn't get down, it was fucking awesome. I literally took every minute of it in. It was a pretty crazy, unique experience."pic.twitter.com/Y38ZhNUyhC — Polymarket Sports (@PolymarketSport) April 26, 2026

White was in attendance at the dinner ahead of the UFC’s historic ‘Freedom 250’ event, which will take place at the White House on June 14. President Trump previously announced the event to celebrate the United States of America’s 250th anniversary of independence

The UFC has now revealed seven of the fights that will be taking place at the event, including Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje for the Light Heavyweight Championship, and Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane for the interim UFC Heavyweight Championship.

UFC event at White House will be company’s third ever in Washington, D.C.

Trump regularly attends UFC fights, with UFC 327 in Miami on April 11 being the latest. Fighters often greet him after wins and thank him for attending their bouts. After Jon Jones — arguably the greatest UFC fighter of all time — defeated Stipe Miocic in November 2024, he celebrated by doing the “Trump Dance” in front of the president.

The UFC has only ever hosted two events in Washington, D.C., once in 2011 and once in 2019. Ahead of UFC 324, which took place on Jan. 24, Dana White claimed he’d begun working on matchmaking for the White House card. He’ll undoubtedly hope to put on an unforgettable event.

“Nobody in the Trump campaign has ever told me what to say. Nobody tells me what to say, and I’m nobody’s puppet,” White said about Trump in 2024. “I’m not telling you what to think. I’m telling you what I know. And I know President Trump. I know President Trump is a fighter.

“I’ve been saying this since 2015. Now look at what’s happened over the last 10 years. We have all seen it with our own eyes. I’m in the tough guy business, and this man is the toughest, most resilient human being that I’ve ever met in my life.”

On3’s Grant Grubbs contributed to this article.