Danica Patrick claims it was her choice to leave Sky Sports' F1 coverage

On Wednesday, Sky Sports announced its lineup for the upcoming Formula One season. Notably missing from the list of broadcasters was Danica Patrick.

The former NASCAR and IndyCar Series driver joined the Sky broadcast team in 2021. She told Jenna Fryer of The Associated Press that it was her decision to leave Sky, having informed her bosses after the 2025 season.

“I called after the season last year and just said it was time for me to move on,” Patrick said. “I felt like I had taken in a great experience in F1 and was ready to have more time for other projects and interests. I am building a new company. I am also new to a couple of boards with big plans, and very busy punishing myself by learning new sports like tennis, golf, and skiing.”

Sky’s full lineup for the 2026 season consists of Martin Brundle, Jenson Button, Nico Rosberg, Jacques Villeneuve, Naomi Schiff, Bernie Collins, Karun Chandhok, Jamie Chadwick and Anthony Davidson. Patrick said she enjoyed her time being a part of the Sky team. Ultimately, it was time for her to move on.

“I had an amazing time with the Sky Sports team. They were the reason I did it for so long. It was a lot of work — more than being a driver in many ways during a race weekend — especially in terms of time commitment at the track,” Patrick said. “However, as a group, we made it fun. I also learned a lot about F1 and the drivers and became a much bigger fan, so that was fun too.

“The sport of F1 is very entertaining. My favorite part is the team principals. They understand the assignment of good television while obviously being incredible at running race teams.”

Patrick, 43, transitioned into broadcasting after retiring from motorsports competition in 2018. She was a trailblazer for women in the sport, widely considered the most successful female in the history of American open-wheel racing.

In 2008, she became the first woman to take the checkered flag in an IndyCar race. Patrick left IndyCar after the 2011 season and signed with JR Motorsports for the 2012 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season. That season, she raced a limited Cup Series schedule for Stewart-Haas Racing, becoming full-time in 2013. She sat on the pole for the 2013 Daytona 500, the first woman to ever to do so in a Cup Series race.

Patrick went winless in 191 Cup Series starts. She concluded her driving career by competing in the 2018 Daytona 500 and Indianapolis 500.