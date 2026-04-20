Daniel Dye gets candid after setback, refocused for Cup Series shot with Live Fast

After a turbulent stretch that nearly derailed his career, Daniel Dye is getting another shot. He’s making it clear he doesn’t plan to waste it.

The 22-year-old will make his return to the NASCAR Cup Series with Live Fast Motorsports, competing in at least four races during the 2026 season. It’s an opportunity that comes after one of the most challenging months of his young career, both on and off the track.

And according to Dye, that adversity may have been exactly what he needed: “We can bring it up. Me being an idiot opened up my schedule a little bit,” Dye said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“But it also opened up my head to get my head back on my shoulders, and get back to being focused on what is really important to me, and that’s being a race car driver.”

As you can tell, that level of accountability has been central to Dye’s reset. After being released by Kaulig Racing following a violation of NASCAR’s Code of Conduct, Dye found himself at a crossroads. A suspension, sensitivity training and public backlash followed, along with serious internal reflection.

“I was in a pretty dark place,” Dye admitted. “I had to dig deep and get myself out of that hole.”

For a moment, even his future in racing felt uncertain: “I struggled quite a bit with, ‘Okay, how bad do I really want to race? Is it time to give up?’” he said. “That didn’t last very long, because this is everything that I love.”

That clarity has fueled a renewed approach. Dye emphasized stripping away distractions and returning to the fundamentals. Whether it’s working out, studying or even unplugging with time away from the spotlight, he’s focused on becoming the best version of himself as a driver.

“What’s important to me is doing what I can to prepare to be the best race car driver I could be on the weekends,” Dye explained.

The early returns have been encouraging. In his first race back, Dye finished second in an ARCA event at Kansas, showing he hasn’t lost his edge behind the wheel.

Now, the Cup Series opportunity provides a bigger stage, and a chance at redemption. Dye’s 2026 schedule includes stops at Talladega, Pocono and Daytona, all high-profile tracks that could accelerate his comeback if he performs well.

For now, the focus is simple. He’s going to keep working, stay grounded and prove he belongs. Because for Daniel Dye, this isn’t just another opportunity, it’s a second chance.