Daniel Dye, reinstated after suspension for homophobic comments, to make NASCAR return at Kansas

Daniel Dye will make his NASCAR return this Saturday at Kansas Speedway. Per the entry list revealed by ARCA on Tuesday, Dye will compete in the ARCA Menards Series Tide 150, driving the No. 24 Chevrolet for SPS Racing.

This will be the 22-year-old’s first start since being reinstated from his suspension on March 31. NASCAR and Kaulig Racing suspended Dye on March 17 for making insensitive comments about IndyCar Series driver David Malukas on a Whatnot livestream. Dye mocked and imitated Malukas’ voice, referring to it as a “gay voice.” Dye announced his resignation from Kaulig on the day his suspension was lifted.

“I’m incredibly thankful for my time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and for the chance to compete with Kaulig Racing alongside some of the most passionate fans in motorsports,” Dye said in his resignation statement. “At this time, I am stepping away from that role. NASCAR has played a meaningful role in my development, and I don’t take that opportunity lightly.

“After a lot of honest self‑reflection and guidance from mentors I trust, I’ve decided the smartest move for my career is to realign my focus on my long‑term objective of becoming a successful driver at the highest level of stock car racing. Now that I’m reinstated, I’m optimistic about what the future holds and look forward to working hard at my next opportunity. This sport and its fans mean everything to me, and I can’t wait to get back to it focused on the real goal more than ever.”

Daniel Dye is back in NASCAR, but not Truck Series

Dye’s time in a Kaulig truck came to an end after just three starts. His best finish was a P13 at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta. Corey LaJoie has since taken over the driving duties in the No. 10 Ram 1500.

Dye has made 27 starts in ARCA. His first and only win to date came at Berlin Raceway in 2021, and he finished second in the points standings in 2022.