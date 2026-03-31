Daniel Dye releases statement, resigns from Kaulig after NASCAR, team suspension for homophobic comments

Daniel Dye is moving on from Kaulig Racing following his suspension. He announced his resignation in a statement on Tuesday as NASCAR prepares to reinstate him ahead of this weekend’s Truck Series race at Rockingham.

Dye, 22, had been serving an indefinite suspension after violating NASCAR’s Code of Conduct stemming from insensitive comments made during a livestream. According to reporting from The Athletic, he is expected to be cleared to return to NASCAR-sanctioned competition immediately, but not with Kaulig.

In his statement, Dye emphasized reflection and a renewed focus on his long-term goals: “I’m incredibly thankful for my time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and for the chance to compete with Kaulig Racing alongside some of the most passionate fans in motorsports,” Dye said. “At this time, I am stepping away from that role.

“After a lot of honest self-reflection and guidance from mentors I trust, I’ve decided the smartest move for my career is to realign my focus on my long-term objective of becoming a successful driver at the highest level of stock car racing. Now that I’m reinstated, I’m optimistic about what the future holds.”

Kaulig Racing confirmed the split in a brief statement of their own: “Kaulig Racing has accepted Daniel Dye’s resignation, and we wish him great success in the pursuit of his personal and professional goals.”

The situation stems from a Whatnot livestream in which Dye mocked IndyCar driver David Malukas, using a high-pitched voice and referring to it as a “gay voice.” The clip quickly circulated online, drawing widespread criticism and prompting NASCAR to take disciplinary action.

Dye later issued a public apology, acknowledging both the impact of his words and the responsibility that comes with his platform: “I want to first apologize to David Malukas,” Dye said in a previous statement. “I chose my words poorly, and I understand why it upset people. … I know that intention does not erase impact and I need to do better.”

He also noted conversations with friends in the LGBTQ+ community, saying the incident made him realize he needed to hold himself to a higher standard moving forward. The resignation effectively closes Dye’s chapter with Kaulig, a team that had invested in his development within the Truck Series.

Now, with reinstatement imminent, the focus shifts to what comes next. Despite the controversy, Dye made it clear he intends to continue pursuing his NASCAR career.

“This sport and its fans mean everything to me,” he said. “I can’t wait to get back to it, focused on the real goal more than ever.”

For Dye, the path forward will be about more than just results on track, it will also be about rebuilding trust and proving growth after a costly misstep. We’ll see what’s next for him in the sport.

— On3’s Nick Geddes contributed to this article.