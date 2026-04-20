After a whirlwind month, Daniel Dye is getting a Cup Series opportunity. The former Kaulig Racing wheelman is partnering with Live Fast Motorsports, running at least four races in 2026, beginning this coming weekend at Talladega.

The duo made the announcement on Monday. Check it out below, as Dye will be running at Talladega (4/26), Pocono (6/1), Daytona (8/29) and Talladega (10/25) once again.

The news comes after Dye made his return to the NASCAR track this past Saturday, finishing second in the ARCA Menards Series race at Kansas Speedway. It was his first opportunity to speak with reporters since being let go by Kaulig Racing’s Craftsman Truck Series team.

The 22-year-old driver mocked and imitated IndyCar Series driver David Malukas’ voice, referring to it as a “gay voice.” Dye was found to be in violation of the NASCAR Code of Conduct.

“Me being an idiot is probably the best thing for me to get my head back on my shoulders and focus on what is truly important to me,” Dye told reporters. “And that’s being behind the wheel of a race car.”

As part of a NASCAR suspension, he was mandated to undergo sensitivity training. Dye has met that requirement, leading the way for him to be reinstated. However, Kaulig still chose to part ways with him as a result.

Dye’s time in a Kaulig truck ended after just three starts. His best finish was a 13th-place result at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta during the second week.

His next steps outside of this Cup opportunity remain unclear, as he looks to find a full-time ride. For now, his second-place finish in the No. 24 SPS Racing Chevrolet will give teams an on-track datapoint as they consider the off-track impact.

After NASCAR lifted Daniel Dye’s suspension and he parted ways with Kaulig Racing, he released a statement. He apologized for his actions and made a commitment to do better.

“I’m incredibly thankful for my time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and for the chance to compete with Kaulig Racing alongside some of the most passionate fans in motorsports,” Dye said in his resignation statement. “At this time, I am stepping away from that role. NASCAR has played a meaningful role in my development, and I don’t take that opportunity lightly.

“After a lot of honest self‑reflection and guidance from mentors I trust, I’ve decided the smartest move for my career is to realign my focus on my long‑term objective of becoming a successful driver at the highest level of stock car racing. Now that I’m reinstated, I’m optimistic about what the future holds and look forward to working hard at my next opportunity. This sport and its fans mean everything to me, and I can’t wait to get back to it focused on the real goal more than ever.”

— On3’s James Fletcher III contributed to this article.