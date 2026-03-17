Daniel Dye apologizes for 'careless comments' about IndyCar driver David Malukas that led to suspension

Following comments made during a livestream that earned him a suspension from both NASCAR and Kaulig Racing, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Daniel Dye has issued a statement apologizing. Joseph Srigley, the editor in chief of TobyChristie.com, shared the statement on Twitter.

After someone suggested that IndyCar driver David Malukas “plays for the other team,” Dye took on a high-pitched voice, seemingly imitating Malukas. The comments and video quickly went viral.

“I want to first apologize to David Malukas,” Dye wrote. “I recently went on a live stream with some friends and made some careless comments. I chose my words poorly, and I understand why it upset people. I’m sorry to anyone who was offended. That’s not how I want to represent myself.

“I have some close friends in the LGBTQ+ community who I would never want to feel less of themselves because of what I said, and that’s exactly why I should hold myself to a higher standard. In talking with them, I realize that a true friend would know better than to act the way I d id and for that I need to be a better friend. What I said doesn’t reflect how I feel about them or anyone else.”

During the livestream, Daniel Dye took on a higher-pitched voice and seemed to mock Malukas after someone else suggested “he plays for the other team, I think.” For several seconds, Dye carried on the act.

“I didn’t think enough before I spoke, and I in no way meant any harm,” Daniel Dye said. “I know that intention does not erase impact and I need to do better.

“I’m taking this seriously and working on being more aware and respectful moving forward. I’m sorry to everyone I let down. I am committed to learning from this and understanding that the impact that my decisions can have on others. That includes educating myself, listening to those affected, and taking meaningful steps to ensure my actions reflect respect and inclusivity going forward. I know I’ve got a platform and a responsibility, and I need to use it better.”

As a result of his comments, Daniel Dye has been suspended indefinitely by Kaulig Racing. He has also been suspended by NASCAR and will have to receive sensitivity training as a result.

Kaulig has not yet named a replacement driver for Dye for this weekend’s action at Darlington. The Buckle Up South Carolina 200 is set to take place on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.