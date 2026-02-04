Daniel Gafford injury update: Dallas Mavericks center leaves game vs. Boston Celtics ahead of NBA trade deadline
Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford left Tuesday night’s game vs. the Boston Celtics due to an injury. Gafford stayed down on the floor for a while before temporarily needing assistance. Eventually, he was able to walk off under his own power but with a big-time limp.
Those in attendance appear to believe it’s an ankle problem for Gafford. This is, unfortunately, nothing new for him. Gafford sprained his ankle during training camp and never fully healed. Multiple re-injuries have occurred throughout the season.
Seeing Gafford has bigger implications than just attempting to come from behind and beat Boston. His name has been rumored ahead of the NBA trade deadline, set for Thursday. Now, questions will be asked about his health after going down. Not what anybody in Dallas wanted to see.
Shortly after the second half began, an update on Gafford’s status came from the NBC broadcast. He has not yet been ruled out of the game, potentially being a positive sign. But they were able to confirm the right ankle is what is bothering Gafford.
“A quick update on Daniel Gafford for you all. Being evaluated for a right ankle sprain. So, no official word on if he’ll be back or not but he’s still being evaluated.”