Daniel Jeremiah evaluates Garrett Nussmeier's NFL Draft stock, when he could be selected

Prior to the 2025 college football season, Garrett Nussmeier was considered a potential top NFL Draft prospect. But injuries hampered his production during an up-and-down year at LSU, which impacted his stock.

However, Nussmeier put together a strong performance at the Senior Bowl last month and will now get ready for the NFL Scouting Combine. As the pre-draft process continues, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah said the former LSU quarterback has third-round potential as of now.

Nussmeier’s performance in Mobile at the Senior Bowl was important as he hopes to hear his name called in April’s draft. As the son of a coach, he’s likely to find success during the interview portion of the pre-draft process, and Jeremiah said he currently grades as a potential third-round pick.

“He had a really good game and a solid week down there,” Jeremiah said Thursday on a conference call with reporters. “Definitely helped himself. With the son of a coach, he’s going to do great through the interview process and from, really, the end of the season forward. It was a nice, nice rebound for him. … I think, to me, I like him as a third-round pick. I feel like that’s a sweet spot for him. But we’ve seen in years past that guys can get elevated. Maybe there’s a chance he goes in the second round.”

“To me, I liked him more as a third-round player who’s got a real interesting skillset in terms of the compact delivery. He can climb up in the pocket. He’s real comfortable with no foot space. For a guy who’s not big, who’s just 6-1, sometimes those guys play small in crowds. But he’s very comfortable in there. He doesn’t need a lot of foot space to operate. He’s really, really tough, and he’s got plenty of arm.”

Daniel Jeremiah’s comparison for Garrett Nussmeier

During his injury-impacted 2025 season, Garrett Nussmeier threw for 1,927 yards and 12 touchdowns, to five interceptions. That marked his final year at LSU after he chose to return following a breakout 2024 season when he threw for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns, to 12 picks, as a redshirt junior.

Nussmeier also proved to be tough during his career in Baton Rouge, and Daniel Jeremiah said that remained on display at the Senior Bowl. It was cold in Mobile during the week of practice and the game, and Nussmeier handled it well.

As for a comparison, Jeremiah drew parallels between Nussmeier and Andy Dalton. It’s worth noting Dalton was a second-round pick before embarking on a 15-year career in the NFL, and Jeremiah reiterated it’s possible Nussmeier jumps into the early part of Day 2.

“It was butt cold at the Senior Bowl, man,” Jeremiah said. “It was windy and it was cold, and it didn’t seem to have much of an effect on him, which is a great sign for him going forward. So I like him as a third-round type player.

“But again, somebody does that in the second round, I kind of compared him earlier to Andy Dalton. And that’s where he came off the board.”