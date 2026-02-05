Daniel Suarez addresses run-ins with Bubba Wallace, SVG during NASCAR Clash

Daniel Suarez set the record straight with his run-ins with Bubba Wallace and Shane van Gisbergen (SVG) during the NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. After the race, Suarez spoke to reporters about both incidents, indicating they weren’t anything too serious.

“With Bubba, it was just a misunderstanding.” Daniel Suarez said, per Toby Christie of Sports Illustrated. “With Bubba, it wasn’t a big deal. He doesn’t know that yet.” Suarez said Wallace thought that he was mad at him, which wasn’t the case. The Mexico native admitted that he was mad at other people he was racing, but not at Wallace.

Suarez then spoke about competing against former teammates like SVG. When asked about racing them aggressively, Suarez said, “I race people the same way they race me.” He then said, “I love everyone. If they give me love, I give them love. If they give me hate, I give hate.”

Daniel Suarez finished strong at the NASCAR Clash

When specifically asked about SVG, Suarez said he crossed the line “a couple times.” He then said, “We know where is the line. He did a couple of things that I didn’t like. I pushed him a couple of times as well, but he did it a couple more than what I did, so that’s part of it.”

When the race was all said and done, Suarez earned a P4 finish, which was higher than Wallace (P23) and SVG (20). It was a good showing for the 34-year-old, who is driving for a new team this season.

In October, it was announced that Suarez had agreed to a deal with Spire Motorsports to drive the No. 7 Chevrolet. He made the move after spending five seasons with Trackhouse Racing.

“Honestly, right now, I feel like it’s kind of like my first year in the Cup Series,” Suarez said at the time. “Like I just feel like everything is new, a lot of butterflies in my stomach, and super excited to get going.”

Suarez has competed in 323 Cup Series races in nine years and has earned two victories with 75 top-10 finishes. He is the only Mexican driver to win a race in the Cup Series.