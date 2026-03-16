Daniel Suárez calls out former NASCAR teammate Ross Chastain for being 'two-faced' after Las Vegas confrontation

Daniel Suárez had some interesting things to say about Ross Chastain after their confrontation at Las Vegas on Sunday. While speaking with Frontstretch, Suárez revealed why he and Chastain nearly got into a fight.

“We got together a little bit in Corner 2, and he was mad about it,” Daniel Suárez said. Suárez was then asked what was said in their post-race conversation.

“He just said something,” he said about Ross Chastain. “Our relationship has been always very weird, like a little bit of two-faced for some reason. And today I saw actually what I thought he had in his mind for a while. But I don’t have any hard feelings to anyone. I’m doing my thing, having a great time. It’s just sad that he thinks that way.”

“This is not my first rodeo. I have had to go through a lot to be able to get to this point. That’s just the way I am. That’s the journey I had to take to be able to come from a different country.”

What did Ross Chastain say about the confrontation with Daniel Suárez?

Chastain did not speak to reporters after the race. “Not a chance, boys,” he said, per Jeff Gluck of The Athletic.

The incident between Daniel Suárez and Chastain happened at the end of the race. Chastain finished 17th at Las Vegas while Suárez finished 16th. It’s interesting to see them going at each other since they were teammates at Trackhouse Racing for four seasons.

Suárez left Trackhouse at the end of last season after the organization promoted Connor Zilisch. He is now driving for Spire Motorsports.

“There have been situations in the last eight to 10 months that I didn’t feel like I used to feel with different situations,” Suárez said last July. “Sometimes, when you don’t have that feel, there is no chemistry anymore. It’s like being in a relationship, but just living together because you bought a house together. It doesn’t feel good anymore, and I see it both ways. When you are fighting with the best of the best, you have to have everything clicking in the right direction. Unfortunately, I have felt that a few things are missing for the last several months.”