Daniel Suárez explains reasons for not fighting Ross Chastain during Las Vegas confrontation: 'Not gonna last five seconds'

Daniel Suárez and Ross Chastain came face-to-face on pit road following Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Suárez was upset at Chastain for hitting him down the back straightaway on the cooldown lap and wanted to let his former Trackhouse Racing teammate know that he felt it was unacceptable.

The discussion quickly turned confrontational. At one point, Chastain shoved Suárez, forcing a PR rep to intervene. Suárez said Tuesday he was proud of himself in that moment, seeing that the old him likely would have started swinging. He stopped himself, and there were three main reasons for that. One of the reasons? Suárez didn’t picture it being much of a contest between he and Chastain.

“I was actually very proud of myself in the way I handled the situation because the Daniel from three years ago probably would have kicked his butt,” Suárez said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “But I have come to understand and I’ll give you a few reasons. Reason No. 1, to punch him and put him on the ground, it was going to cost me $50,000. Reason No. 2 is sponsors never like that. Sponsors like exposure, but they don’t like bad media, bad PR. And reason No. 3, I mean, if I want to fight Ross — and he knows this — it’s not gonna last five seconds.

“So, what am I gonna gain by that? I wasn’t going to get into anything. I wasn’t trying to fight him, I was just trying to understand his thought process.”

Daniel Suárez torches Ross Chastain for ‘chicken stuff’ after Las Vegas race

Suárez avoided a fine and possible backlash from sponsors by not fighting Chastain. He did, however, explain in detail what led to the incident on the cooldown lap in a video posted to his YouTube channel.

Suárez said that Chastain was mad at him over an incident that took place in Turn 2 with three laps to go. Suárez, dealing with an issue to his left front, got loose and crowded him, though neither driver made contact with one another. Chastain proceeded to give Suárez the middle finger down the backstretch. Suárez didn’t have a problem with that and felt the need to go up to Chastain after the race and apologize.

That’s where things quickly went south, according to Suárez. He claimed that Chastain said some things that crossed the line. Suárez admitted he “lost a lot of respect” for his former teammate after the incident on pit road.

“For me, the biggest thing is afterwards,” Suárez said. “What happens on the racetrack, happens on the racetrack. That’s racing, like, everyone is going to get into it with a driver every once in a while. We’re all competitive, we’re all racing, and we’re always threading the needle. That’s part of it. I have known Ross for a long time, and I have always known that he and I were very different kind of people. But that’s OK. I have a lot of respect for him. But the kind of words that he said after the race, it’s just completely unacceptable. That’s chicken stuff, that’s not good. I lost a lot of respect for him as a person, because it’s just not good. It’s not a good look for him and not a good look for the kind of person that he is, I think.

“And it was just a little bit sad, to be honest. I really wanted to, I was getting fired up to fight, but what was I going to gain? There’s nothing to gain with that. He’s not the kind of person I really want to fight. But just disappointed.”

That is Suárez’s side of the story. Chastain has yet to speak about the incident, reportedly declining comment after the race.