Daniel Suarez honors Kyle Busch after winning Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Daniel Suarez honored the late Kyle Busch after winning the Coca-Cola 600. Busch died on Thursday at age 41 after complications from sepsis related to pneumonia.

His absence was felt at the track all weekend, where Busch was supposed to participate in both Truck Series and Cup Series races this weekend. A somber weekend, though, ended with drivers tipping their caps to the legendary NASCAR racer.

“This one really means a lot, man. This one really means a lot,” Suarez said after his win. “I’ve been saying for years that this is my favorite race of the year. I get to have my family here every year. This is most of the time the only race that they get to come. It’s been a very tough week.

“Kyle, he was special, man. This one is for Kyle. For Kyle, for Samantha, for Brexton, for Lennix, for all his family.”

Kyle Busch, a former two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, was a polarizing figure in the sport. But he always moved the needle. And those who owed a debt to him in some form or fashion have been quick to point it out.

Suarez raced part-time for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the Truck Series in 2015 and 2016. Then he was teammates with Busch at Joe Gibbs Racing from 2017-18.

“Every win is special. But definitely this one has a special flavor because of Kyle,” Suarez said. “This one is for him. If it wasn’t for Kyle, I wasn’t going to be an Xfinity champion, I wasn’t going to have my shot in the Cup Series. And to be able to win this race for him, it’s unbelievable.”

This win carried special significance for Daniel Suárez ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dMVQ3OTMVz — Sports on Prime (@SportsonPrime) May 25, 2026

Following news of Busch’s hospitalization early Thursday morning, followed by news of his death later that day, the outpourings of love and support for Busch and his family were everywhere. Tributes at the track at Charlotte Motor Speedway were on full display, while fans gathered around various locations Busch had crossed paths with over the years to leave bits of memorabilia in his honor.

Two days after Busch’s untimely passing, his family revealed the unfortunate medical evaluation. Busch contracted severe pneumonia that progressed into sepsis.

“The medical evaluation provided to the Busch Family concluded that severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis, resulting in rapid and overwhelming associated complications,” a statement read. “The family asks for continued understanding and privacy during this difficult time.”

Kyle Busch’s death prompted many in the community to reflect on what he meant to the sport. With 234 career wins across three NASCAR Series (Cup Series, O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, and Craftsman Truck Series), he was the winningest driver in the sport’s history. Tributes from those like Daniel Suarez who knew him and held him in high regard are likely to continue in the coming days. You can read some of them below.

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