Daniel Suárez threatens to kick former teammate Shane van Gisbergen's 'f*cking ass' in retribution at NASCAR Clash

Daniel Suárez and Shane van Gisbergen, once teammates at Trackhouse Racing, are now enemies. Suárez, making his Spire Motorsports debut in Wednesday’s Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, issued a threat to van Gisbergen at the halfway mark of the 200-lap main event.

“I’m going to kick his f*cking ass,” Suárez said on his radio, via Toby Christie of Racing America. “Tell 97 I’m coming for him.”

Suárez and van Gisbergen were racing hard in the back of the field. There are two sides to every story and while Suárez is upset at van Gisbergen, the New Zealand native feels if anybody should be upset, it’s him.

“I guess he’s excited he’s not my teammate. He can hit me now,” van Gisbergen said.

Daniel Suárez has had multiple run-ins during Clash

Suárez is in the mood for a fight. In addition to van Gisbergen, he had a run-in with Bubba Wallace just before the caution came out at the halfway mark.

Suárez hit Wallace’s bumper as they came to the caution, which the latter didn’t appreciate. He ran Suárez into the grass under caution and the two exchanged middle fingers.

“He’s running into me for f*cking no reason,” Wallace said on his radio, via Dalton Hopkins of Frontstretch.

The two came together while racing in the back of the pack. At a track like Bowman Gray, contact is almost guaranteed on every lap. Clearly, both felt like the other went over the line. Like he did van Gisbergen, Suárez threatened Wallace.

“Go tell the spotter of the 23 if he does that one more time, I’m gonna kick his f*cking ass,” Suárez said.

There are 98 laps to go in the Clash. That’s plenty of time for Suárez to get his revenge on both drivers. At Bowman Gray, it’s never off the table.