Daniel Suárez torches Ross Chastain for 'chicken stuff' after Las Vegas race, reveals he lost respect for him

Former Trackhouse Racing teammates Daniel Suárez and Ross Chastain had a confrontation on pit road following Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It all started after Chastain made what appeared to be intentional contact with Suárez’s No. 7 Chevrolet on the cooldown lap, which Suárez found to be “super unacceptable.”

“He hit me on the cooldown lap, which I think is super unacceptable because at that point, we’re already loosening our belts and all these kinds of things,” Suárez said Monday in a video posted to his YouTube channel. “Some people even open their belts completely — that’s not good.”

Suárez said that Chastain was mad at him over an incident that took place in Turn 2 with three laps to go. Suárez, dealing with an issue to his left front, got loose and crowded him, though neither driver made contact with one another. Chastain proceeded to give Suárez the middle finger down the backstretch. Suárez didn’t have a problem with that and felt the need to go up to Chastain after the race and apologize.

That’s where things quickly went south, according to Suárez. He claimed that Chastain said some things that crossed the line. Chastain ended up shoving Suárez before a PR person intervened. Suárez admitted he “lost a lot of respect” for his former teammate after the incident on pit road.

Daniel Suárez ‘disappointed’ in Ross Chastain

“For me, the biggest thing is afterwards,” Suárez said. “What happens on the racetrack, happens on the racetrack. That’s racing, like, everyone is going to get into it with a driver every once in a while. We’re all competitive, we’re all racing, and we’re always threading the needle. That’s part of it. I have known Ross for a long time, and I have always known that he and I were very different kind of people. But that’s OK. I have a lot of respect for him. But the kind of words that he said after the race, it’s just completely unacceptable. That’s chicken stuff, that’s not good. I lost a lot of respect for him as a person, because it’s just not good. It’s not a good look for him and not a good look for the kind of person that he is, I think.

“And it was just a little bit sad, to be honest. I really wanted to, I was getting fired up to fight, but what was I going to gain? There’s nothing to gain with that. He’s not the kind of person I really want to fight. But just disappointed.”

Confrontation between former Trackhouse teammates Ross Chastain and Daniel Suárez after the NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas 👀https://t.co/TaaoHMYCJ4pic.twitter.com/faAmxHlyXG — 5 GOATs (@5GOATs_) March 15, 2026

That is Suárez’s side of the story. Chastain has yet to speak about the incident, reportedly declining comment after the race.

Suárez, despite being teammates with Chastain for four seasons, wasn’t all that surprised to learn what he felt about him. He called out Chastain after the race for being “two-faced.”

“Our relationship has been always very weird, like a little bit of two-faced for some reason. And today, I saw actually what I thought he had in his mind for a while,” Suárez said. “But I don’t have any hard feelings to anyone. I’m doing my thing, having a great time. It’s just sad that he thinks that way.”