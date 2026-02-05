Daniel Suarez wants all the smoke, threatens Bubba Wallace after SVG warning at NASCAR Clash

Daniel Suarez is ready to take down Bubba Wallace, Shane van Gisbergen (SVG), and any other driver who gets in his way at the NASCAR Clash. During the race, Wallace contacted Suarez while under caution, which led to Suarez issuing a threat through Wallace’s spotter, Freddie Kraft.

“Go tell the spotter of the 23 if he does that one more time, I’m gonna kick his f***ing ass,” Suarez said, per Dalton Hopkins of Frontstretch. Hopkins added that Wallace seemed to be upset with Suarez hitting him while coming to the caution, and ran him into the grass under caution.

“He’s running into me for f***ing no reason,” Wallace said. “He’s running into everybody for no reason.” Suarez made the comment after he threatened SVG.

“I’m going to kick his f*cking ass,” Suarez said on his radio, via Toby Christie of Racing America. “Tell 97 I’m coming for him.”

It’s clear that Suarez is ready for the regular season to begin. The 34-year-old has something to prove, as he’s with a new team, Spire Motorsports. Suarez, who was previously with Trackhouse Racing, is driving the No. 7 Chevrolet, replacing Justin Haley, who will compete full-time in the Truck Series.

Daniel Suarez is ready to make an impact with Spire Motorsports

“To me, to be quite honest with you, it was a no-brainer,” Suárez said during the official announcement in October. “How Spire Motorsports has grown the last three years — I mentioned this to Jeff — three years ago, I probably wasn’t looking at Spire Motorsports as an option. Right now, I believe that this is the fastest-growing team in NASCAR, and I want to be part of that. I know that they are not even close to being done. They’re just getting started.”

“It’s just the thing where I think we need each other,” Spire co-owner Jff Dickerson said. “I think all of us love a good story of redemption and giving people a platform to prove doubters wrong. And so I think in this case, Daniel needs to show everybody that this year was an outlier, and we want to show everybody that the 7 car’s performance this year was an outlier as well.”

Suarez has been competing in the NASCAR Cup Series since 2017. In 323 career races, the Mexico native has earned two victories and finished in the top 10 75 times.