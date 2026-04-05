Daniel Suárez, wife Julia Piquet announce first pregnancy

Daniel Suárez and his wife, Julia Piquet, are preparing to welcome their first child. On Sunday, the couple went to social media to announce their first pregnancy.

In the social media post, Suárez and Piquet embraced each other while wearing black hats that said “Dad” and “Mom.” And in the caption, Suárez wrote, “The best is on the way.”

The best is on the way 🤍 @JuliaPiquet pic.twitter.com/CEX3EVtHU0 — Daniel Suárez (@Daniel_SuarezG) April 5, 2026

According to PEOPLE, Suárez met Piquet in 2012 through Piquet’s brother, fellow driver Nelson Piquet Jr. The two did not start dating until 2019, and they got married in Julia Piquet’s hometown of Brasilia, Brazil, in 2024.

“We’ll stay strong as a couple, grow together and move forward in life,” Piquet told PEOPLE after she got married to Daniel Suárez. Piquet is familiar with the racing world because of her brother and father, F1 world champion Nelson Piquet. She was also a correspondent for Motorsport Network.

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Before the couple got married, Suárez spoke to The Athletic’s Jeff Gluck about how much he is involved in the wedding planning. “Probably 20 percent, just because I would love to have an input in the place,” he said in the 2024 interview. “The feeling of the place — I love plants a lot, I love the beach a lot, and I love the woods even more. I would love to have an input when it comes to that kind of stuff. But when it comes to the size of the wedding, the time of the wedding, the amount of people — I don’t really care. That’s Julia’s department.”

The pregnancy news comes as Suárez is having a solid start to the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. In seven races, Suárez has finished in the top 10 twice with one top-five finish. He is currently 16th in the Chase standings/Cup points, meaning he would claim the final spot in the Chase if it began today.

Suárez is in his first season with Spire Motorsports after spending five seasons with Trackhouse Racing. He is driving the No. 7 Chevrolet, replacing Justin Haley, who is currently competing in the Truck Series full-time.