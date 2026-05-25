Daniel Suarez wins Coca-Cola 600 from Charlotte Motor Speedway in NASCAR Cup Series

Daniel Suarez wins the longest race of the NASCAR season, taking home the Coca-Cola 600 from Charlotte Motor Speedway after multiple weather delays cut the race short under caution. The race has long been part of the greatest day in motorsports, which has become a marquee date on the calendar each Memorial Day weekend.

Sunday’s race featured plenty Kyle Busch tributes from drivers, fans and NASCAR. The 41-year old driver passed away on Thursday from a severe illness, leaving a hole in the sport which deserves recognition.

Kyle Larson won Stage One, getting ahead of Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin on a late restart. Early cautions took out multiple stars however, with Chase Elliott out of the race along with rookie Connor Zilisch and others.

Denny Hamlin took control in Stage Two, winning the stage by nearly four seconds over the field after finding his groove during the long run. The Toyotas continued to run up front in Stage Three, with Christopher Bell making a late charge past Hamlin and Briscoe for the lead.

The final stage of the 400-lap race saw early cautions which included a Briscoe incident which knocked him out of the running. Defending winner Ross Chastain also exited the race after a crash.

The weather eventually played a part, with a caution for lightning in the area, which was quickly lifted. Rain then brought a second caution out, eventually leading to a red flag.

NASCAR Cup Series

The NASCAR season continues this week with points on the line, as the All-Star Race opened the unofficial back-half of the year. With 33 races scheduled for the Cup Series this season, there are sure to be plenty of twists and turns over the coming months as drivers move up and down the standings following each race.

Tyler Reddick currently leads the Cup Series standings to this point, taking the checkered flag five times to start the season. His 23XI owner Denny Hamlin entered the weekend in second with Chase Elliott in third.

No longer looking to make a playoff bracket down the final stretch of the season with cut races, NASCAR has adopted the Chase system for this season. In the Cup Series, that means 16 drivers battling from Race 27 on for the championship.