Dante Fowler and DeMarcus Lawrence are seemingly one in the same when it comes to expectations with the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks. If you want to win a Super Bowl, you’re not doing it with the Cowboys.

Lawrence was a long-time Cowboy but signed with the Seahawks last season and immediately won a Super Bowl, something never appeared in during his 11 years in Dallas. So, that was Lawrence’s recruiting pitch to Fowler, who was teammates with Lawrence in Dallas for two seasons and has bounced around the league since 2015. Fowler admitted he heard Super Bowl and Seattle from Lawrence and decided to put ink on the dotted line.

“If you want to win a Super Bowl, you should come here,” Fowler said, via the team’s website. It seems like he and Lawrence are on the same page.

Fowler was the No. 3 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars out of Florida in 2015. He played there until a midseason trade in 2018 when he was shipped to the Los Angeles Rams.

In 2020, Fowler joined the Atlanta Falcons for two years until playing for the Cowboys, and alongside Lawrence, in 2022 and ‘23. He signed a one-year deal with the rival Washington Commanders in 2024 before returning to the Cowboys last year.

Now that he’s with the Seahawks, on a one-year deal, he’s shooting for the moon, i.e. a Super Bowl. Fowler will also reunite with defensive coordinator Aden Durde, who coached the pass rusher in Dallas and Atlanta.

Lawrence doubled down on his take between Dallas and Seattle. He was even asked to clarify those comments after the Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots. IF Seattle goes back to back, expect Lwarwence and Fowler to stand side by side and do this all over again.

“I mean, y’all have to understand that this moment is about me and me alone,” Lawrence said. “You know, I appreciate all my fans that supported me through it all. But at the end of the day, players win championships, not … logos, so don’t never get it twisted. You know, we’re here for a reason. We earned this. And you know, shout out to all my guys in this locker room, man, I wouldn’t be here without them.”

Fowler is entering his 12th season in the league. He has played in 159 career games, making 58 starts. He started 11 of 17 games for the Cowboys last year. Over the course of his career, Fowler has 294 tackles, 74 tackles for loss and 58.5 sacks, including 11.5 in 2019 with the Rams and 10.5 with the Commanders in 2024.

While with the Gators, Fowler emerged as a true freshman in 2012 on a team that won 11 games. He finished his career — he entered the NFL Draft following his junior year — with 140 tackles, 33.0 tackles for a loss, 14.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two passes defended.