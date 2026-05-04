Dante Moore jumps Arch Manning in latest 2027 NFL mock draft from CBS Sports

Excitement for the 2027 NFL Draft continues to build. Many believe the upcoming cycle is going to be one of the best in a while, especially at the top. Plenty of elite talents and recognizable names should be called by Roger Goodell in our nation’s capital.

As a result, mock drafts continue to fly off the wall. CBS Sports is just the latest, and they have released their last first-round projections for the ’27 Draft.

There is a bit of a change when it comes to the No. 1 overall pick. A different quarterback comes into the top spot for CBS Sports. So, without further ado, let’s check out the full mock draft:

1. Miami Dolphins – Oregon QB Dante Moore

Right now, CBS Sports is backing Moore to be the first quarterback off the board. Moore’s 2025 season was a better one, in their opinion, and will carry over. Oregon cruised through most of its schedule, except for the eventual national champions.

CBS Sports: “Moore would have been the No. 2 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft had he not decided to return to Oregon… He’s my QB1 because he outplayed Arch Manning — and every other QB — in the ’26 class.

2. New York Jets – Texas QB Arch Manning

So, with Moore going No. 1, Manning goes second to the Jets. CBS Sports does see a path for Manning to take the top spot with a solid showing in ’26. More of what we saw in the backend of last year is needed.

CBS Sports: “Manning got off to a sluggish start in 2025 but finished strong. If he picks up where he left off late last fall, he’ll be in the No. 1-overall-pick conversation. Again.”

3. Arizona Cardinals – USC QB Jayden Maiava

A third straight quarterback in this mock. And the Cardinals take another quarterback developed by Lincoln Riley. Shortly after moving on from Kyler Murray, Maiava heads to the desert.

CBS Sports: “Maiava was one of my favorite players to watch last season; he’s a well built, big-armed QB who shows good touch on layered throws, but needs to play with more consistency from start to finish.”

4. Cleveland Browns – Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith

Not too many mocks have Smith falling this far. The Ohio State product is widely viewed as easily the best non-quarterback prospect in the class. You know the Browns would love to keep him in the state.

CBS Sports: “Smith is better than Marvin Harrison Jr. coming out of Ohio State. And I’m guessing we’ll be comparing him more to the likes of Julio Jones or Megatron (Calvin Johnson) by next spring.”

5. Tennessee Titans – Texas EDGE Colin Simmons

From the moment he arrived at Texas, Simmons was a known commodity. Steve Sarkisian surely knew Simmons would only be on campus for three seasons. It’s just a matter of where he gets selected.

CBS Sports: “Simmons can win with power, speed and twitch — he was unstoppable for much of ’25 and I only expect him to get better this season.”

6. Las Vegas Raiders – Texas OT Trevor Goosby

Las Vegas is going to need a long-term plan for the blindside of Fernando Mendoza at some point. Goosby could wind up being the guy at left tackle. Another campaign on the 40 Acres might help vault Goosby into the top-10.

CBS Sports: “Has a huge frame and high-end athletic traits that allow him to anchor effectively against power, though he remains a raw prospect who can struggle with quicker pass rushers. “

7. New Orleans Saints – South Carolina EGDE Dylan Stewart

Debates between Stewart and Simmons are going to rage in the coming months. Stewart is a different type of EDGE prospect, with CBS Sports providing a scouting report. New Orleans would be thrilled to see him drop to No. 7.

CBS Sports: “Stewart uses his long frame, tenacity and overpowering strength to set the edge against the run. He’s also surprisingly twitched up as a pass rusher, consistently collapsing the pocket with an explosive blend of length and suddenness.”

8. Pittsburgh Steelers – Miami QB Darien Mensah

Mensah is the fourth and final quarterback in the top 10 from CBS Sports. Miami has now put together back-to-back success stories with Cam Ward and Carson Beck. The Hurricanes hope to do it again with Mensah, giving the Steelers their QB answer in this mock.

CBS Sports: “Mensah is a sturdy, big-armed passer who has both touch and accuracy on deep throws, consistently layers the ball on second-level throws, can rip intermediate and deep throws out of structure and with accuracy.”

9. Carolina Panthers – Notre Dame CB Leonard Moore

NFL Draft analysts could not be any higher on Moore if they wanted to be. Notre Dame might have the best cornerback in college football heading into the season. Elite wide receivers on the Irish’s schedule, be alert.

CBS Sports: “His smooth change of direction allows him to play both outside and in the slot, which will make his transition to the next level even smoother.”

10. Atlanta Falcons – Oklahoma DT David Stone

After a slow true freshman season, Stone really emerged for the Sooners as a sophomore. Taking another step forward would make him more than worthy of a first-round selection.

CBS Sports: “A high-motor D-lineman with quick feet who can get off blocks early in the rep to be a consistent disruptive presence in the backfield.”

2027 NFL Mock Draft from CBS Sports: Picks No. 11-32

11. New York Giants – Oregon EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei

12. Minnesota Vikings – Notre Dame QB CJ Carr

13. Washington Commanders – Texas WR Cam Coleman

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Oklahoma State QB Drew Mestemaker

15. New York Jets – Oregon DL A’Mauri Washington

16. Cincinnati Bengals – Michigan EDGE John Henry Daley

17. Chicago Bears – Missouri OL Cayden Green

18. Jacksonville Jaguars – LSU EDGE Jordan Ross

19. New York Jets – Indiana WR Charlie Becker

20. Houston Texans – Arkansas EDGE Quincy Rhodes

21. Philadelphia Eagles – Indiana OT Carter Smith

22. Denver Broncos – Miami EDGE Damon Wilson

23. Dallas Cowboys – Iowa OL Kade Pieper

24. New England Patriots – Alabama WR Ryan Coleman-Williams

25. Detroit Lions – Louisville EDGE Clev Lubin

26. San Francisco 49ers – Texas Tech TE Terrance Carter Jr.

27. Kansas City Chiefs – LSU OT Jordan Seaton

28. Los Angeles Chargers – Georgia CB Ellis Robinson IV

29. Baltimore Ravens – Ole Miss DL Will Echoles

30. Buffalo Bills – Alabama CB Zabien Brown

31. Seattle Seahawks – Indiana WR Nick Marsh

32. Los Angeles Rams – Missouri RB Ahmad Hardy

