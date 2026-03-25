Darius Rucker joins ownership group of Jimmie Johnson's Legacy Motor Club

Country music star Darius Rucker revealed Wednesday he has joined the ownership group of NASCAR Cup Series team Legacy Motor Club. Rucker made the reveal during an appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show.”

“We can announce now that I’m one of the investors and one of the owners of Legacy Motor Club,” Rucker said, via Toby Christie of Racing America. “So, you know, I own NASCAR teams now, Dan. Look at me.”

Legacy, co-owned by Jimmie Johnson, Richard Petty, and Maury Gallagher, has yet to officially announce Rucker as a member of the ownership group. Rucker, however, said he cleared it with Johnson to make the reveal on Patrick’s show.

Rucker, 59, is a CMA and Grammy Award-winning artist who also serves as lead vocalist for the rock band, Hootie and the Blowfish. He has charted 10 No. 1 singles on Country radio and four of his albums have gone No. 1 on the Billboard Country chart. Now, Rucker can add NASCAR owner to his resume.

Legacy making big moves ahead of 2027 season

Legacy, formerly known as Richard Petty Motorsports and Petty GMS Motorsports, has been competing in Cup since the 2023 season. They are currently a two-car operation, with John Hunter Nemechek piloting the No. 42 Toyota and Erik Jones driving the No. 43 Toyota.

Johnson, the seven-time Cup champion, has run a part-time schedule in the No. 84 Toyota in recent years. He previously announced that the 2027 Daytona 500 would be his final start in Cup. Johnson told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio earlier this month that Legacy would have a third full-time car in 2027.

“Without question, we will have a third car on the grid next year,” Johnson said. “Very excited about that. And as we continue to improve, we continue to go inside the industry. Our growth and our commitment to growth, we’ll be able to attract and recruit the right individuals to help come in and really grow the workforce for this third car.

“And that’s really an exciting time for us, where we can bring a lot of IP in-house, have 30 percent more on-track time, and all the benefits that come with running an additional car will help speed up our progress.”