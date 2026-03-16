Darius Slay announces retirement from NFL after 13 seasons

Darius Slay announced his retirement from the NFL after 13 seasons in the league. The six-time Pro Bowler made it official on social media Monday.

Slay spent his final season (2025) with the Pittsburgh Steelers following five years with the Philadelphia Eagles. He also played for the Detroit Lions from 2013-19 before being traded to Philly.

“Dear football, I wanna thank you for all you’ve done for me,” Slay wrote. “I’ve been blessed to play the game I loved since I was five years old for an amazing 13 years at the highest level. Football was my peace, my joy, everything. This game put me in a position to help take care of my family and loved ones and I’m forever grateful. It’s hard to say goodbye, but God has a new chapter for me and I’m ready to turn the page and start my new journey.

“To all my BigPlay fans, I will always appreciate the love and support y’all have given to me. I couldn’t have done it without you. Just a kid from Brunswick, GA with BIG dreams … BigPlay on and off the field! We out.”

Slay made the Por Bowl six times, three times each with the Lions and Eagles in his career. He was also First-Team All-Pro in 2017 with Detroit. That year, he led the league in interceptions with eight.

Slay tallied 28 career interceptions across his 13 years. His last one came in the 2024 postseason with the Eagles, helping Philadelphia to a Super Bowl LIX win.

Funny enough, Slay was recently caught on video naming the only team that could call him to prevent retirement. That team? The Eagles.

“No team can call me but Eagles. No team can call me, everybody knows,” Slay said.

Slay was a second round draft pick out of Mississippi State by the Lions in 2013. While with the Bulldogs, he was named Second-Team All-SEC in 2012, his final collegiate season.