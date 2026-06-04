Report: Darnell Washington, Pittsburgh Steelers agree to 4-year, $42 million contract extension

Darnell Washington has agreed to a contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported. The four-year deal will be worth $42 million.

Washington is coming off the best year of his young career with the Steelers in 2025. The 6-foot-7, 264-pound tight end hauled in 31 receptions for 364 yards – both career-highs – to go with a touchdown across 16 games.

Pittsburgh drafted Washington in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Georgia, where he was a crucial part of the Bulldogs’ back-to-back national championship teams. As a junior in 2022, he had 28 catches for 454 yards and two touchdowns.

The 2026 season is the final year of Washington’s rookie contract, which was for four years and $5.4 million. Now, he’s locked in with the Steelers for four more seasons.

As the Steelers get ready for Year 1 under new head coach Mike McCarthy, Washington has already made an impression. Speaking with reporters this week, McCarthy had high praise for the fourth-year tight end early in their time together.

“Love Darnell,” McCarthy said of Washington. “He’s been here every day. … He’s a pro’s pro. I’ve been very impressed with him. He’s done everything we’ve asked.

“I know I keep saying this, Year 1, you get to know your players. There are certain schemes you may tilt one way or the other, variations of schemes. Definitely, we’ve been doing that with our tight ends. He’s a big part of that reason.”

Washington is the latest big-time contract to which the Steelers agreed this week. On Tuesday, the franchise locked up linebacker Nick Herbig, as well.

Herbig agreed to a four-year deal worth $100 million, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported. The contract also includes $42 million in guaranteed money as Herbig, too, enters the final year of his rookie agreement.

Herbig is coming off a solid season in 2025 – his third with the Steelers after going in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He totaled 30 tackles, including 13 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks, along with three passes defended and three forced fumbles. He also took on a starting role, making six starts across his 15 appearances last year.

With the extension, Herbig’s hold-in came to an end. Now, all eyes are on Joey Porter Jr. as the Steelers continue to sort through their list of contract situations.