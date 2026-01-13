Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland had surgery on his injured foot on Tuesday, the team announced. This is the second time in as many years that Bland has had surgery on his foot. Todd Archer of ESPN said that Bland should be ready for the Cowboys’ offseason program, but the veteran cornerback’s focus is on training camp.

DaRon Bland played in 12 games this season, posting 73 tackles, three tackles for loss, and one interception. Before the start of the season, Bland signed a four-year, $92 million contract extension with the Cowboys. He was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 20 due to an injured foot.

In 2024, Bland played in just seven games because he suffered a stress fracture and began the season on injured reserve. He played in the team’s final seven games of the year and notched 41 tackles, five passes defended, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

The Cowboys selected Brand in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He had a breakout season in 2023, leading the NFL in interceptions (nine) and tying the NFL record for most interceptions returned for a touchdown in a season (five).

DaRon Bland reacts to signing a new contract with the Cowboys

Before the start of this season, Bland shared his reaction to getting a new contract with the Cowboys. “Kind of surprised, kind of a little bit dumbfounded,” Bland said, per Tommy Yarrish of DallasCowboys.com. “Couldn’t believe it, that I’m making that much and doing what I do.”

Bland also discussed finding a role with the Cowboys after joining the team in 2022. “Being patient and learning to grow, having that mindset that where I was at that point was not the end point, so just keep driving each day, take it day by day…” Bland said. Not many fifth-rounders get the opportunities that I had and be in this league and be able to do what I do, and I’m just thankful for the opportunity to keep being out here.”

Before joining the Cowboys, Bland played one season at Fresno State. In that season (2021), the 26-year-old tallied 45 tackles, two interceptions, and five passes defended.