The Darlington Raceway spring race is always home to NASCAR Throwback Weekend, and many of the sport’s legends are in attendance for Sunday’s race. Darrell Waltrip is one of those all-time greats at Darlington, and the 79-year-old is in the FOX Sports booth for the start of the race.

With Waltrip in the booth, it was only fitting for Sunday’s race to begin with one more “boogity,” courtesy of Waltrip himself. Waltrip retired from broadcasting in 2019 but showed he still has his fastball.

You know how DW is going to get this race started. pic.twitter.com/KKaZbkKHdi — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 22, 2026

Waltrip was a part of the first NASCAR on FOX broadcast team in 2001. That season, “boogity, boogity, boogity, let’s go racing boys,” was born.

It was a great moment to see it return on Sunday. Waltrip even stayed in the booth alongside Mike Joy, Kevin Harvick, and Clint Bowyer for a portion of Stage 1 at Darlington.

Darrell Waltrip gets Darlington started with one last ‘boogity’

To a generation of NASCAR fans, Waltrip was the FOX Sports announcer. To another generation, he was one of the greatest drivers in NASCAR history.

Waltrip retired at the end of the 2000 season a three-time Cup Series champion with 84 wins. The 1989 Daytona 500 champion is fifth on the all-time wins list, trailing only Richard Petty, David Pearson, Jeff Gordon, and Bobby Allison.

Waltrip knew his way well around Darlington. He picked up five wins at “The Lady in Black,” the last coming in 1992.