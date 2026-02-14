Former NFL and Ohio State linebacker Darron Lee was charged with murder earlier this week in connection to the death of his girlfriend, Gabriella Caravalho Perpétuo, in early February. Now, he’s facing a massive lawsuit related to the incident.

According to WKYC in Ohio, the family of Perpétuo has filed a civil lawsuit Lee and is seeking $50 million for compensatory and punitive damages. Lee is facing a first-degree murder charge in her death in Tennessee and is currently being held without bond.

The lawsuit claims that Lee caused Perpétuo “pre-death pain and suffering.” According to the arrest affidavit, which was obtained by WKYC, first responders arrived to a home in a Chattanooga suburb on Feb. 5 for a call of CPR in progress. The woman was found deceased upon arrival.

Per WKYC, Lee told responding officers that the woman may have “fallen in the shower.” The affidavit claims that extensive amounts of blood were found inside the home which were “inconsistent” with the former football player’s statement.

In addition, multiple kinds of trauma was found on the victim’s body. This includes a stab wound on her abdomen, an “apparent” human bite mark on her shoulder, a large bruise to the head, heavy swelling in both eyes and dried blood on her face and neck.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Detective Brian Lockhart testified on Wednesday that Perpétuo had a severe brain injury as well as a broken neck. More stab wounds were found on her legs despite wearing pants without cut marks. Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp said this suggests the pants were put on her after she died.

As for Lee, the affidavit said that Lee sustained multiple injuries during the altercation. This includes a facial injury, lacerations to his hands and wounds on his chest. Authorities also found blood inside his phone case.

He was previously already on probation in two separate counties for different incidents in Florida for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery. He was also on probation in Ohio on battery charges.

Lee was the No. 20 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Ohio State and played six years in the NFL with four different teams — the New York Jets (2016-18), the Kansas City Chiefs (2019), the Buffalo Bills (2020) and the Las Vegas Raiders (2021).