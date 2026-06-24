Darryn Peterson drafted by Utah Jazz: Analysis, contract details, more

Considered one of the top prospects in the 2026 NBA Draft, Darryn Peterson is off the board. The Utah Jazz selected him with the No. 2 overall pick.

Peterson was one of the highest-rated recruits from the 2026 recruiting cycle. A product of Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep, he was a Five Star Plus+ prospect and the No. 2 overall player in the class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. Only AJ Dybantsa ranked ahead of him.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

During his freshman season at Kansas, Peterson dealt with cramping issues, which kept him off the court at times. He appeared in 24 games this past year and averaged 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting 43.8% from the floor, including 38.2% from three-point territory.

As the pre-draft process began, Peterson told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne his cramping issues stemmed from high doses of creatine. Back at full strength, though, he showcased his physical abilities at the NBA Draft Combine. Peterson measured in with a 6-foot, 9.75-inch wingspan and a 37.5-inch vertical leap in Chicago.

Now off to the NBA, Peterson will get ready to sign his rookie contract. His deal will be worth $59.9 million over four years, according to Spotrac.

What NBA Draft analysts are saying about Darryn Peterson

Even though he missed time during his freshman year at Kansas, Darryn Peterson remained one of the top prospects in the 2026 NBA Draft. That’s due in part to his scoring ability from all parts of the floor, which can help him make an immediate impact in the association.

“Darryn Peterson is a high-level scorer at every level, bringing instant offense to whatever team he joins,” said On3’s James Fletcher III. “After reports he views himself as a point guard in the NBA, he still has another step to achieve as a playmaker which could elevate him into the category of the league’s top initiators with size. Health questions will also linger after the cramping concerns at Kansas, but teams have gotten a full look at his medicals and spoken with him.”

Even as a recruit out of Prolific Prep, Peterson raised eyebrows based on his physical traits. Given his explosive ability when going to the basket, he has plenty of upside.

“Darryn Peterson has a basketball player’s frame; long arms with broad shoulders,” On3’s Jamie Shaw wrote in his scouting report. “He is a smooth player with the ball in his hands. Comfortable handling in the half and the full-court. Peterson can get downhill and touch the paint, where he is a crafty finisher at the rim. He also has the explosion to dunk in traffic.

“The jump shot needs to continue to develop as he is currently a streaky shooter from beyond the arc. Peterson creates offense for himself, already at a high rate. There is more growth and upside to go as he tracks as one of the nation’s top prospects in his class.”