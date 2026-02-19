Additional data from Nielsen has provided the final tally on viewership from Super Bowl LX. And it’s even higher than initially reported, after a data collection error resulted in an upward revision.

The big event saw its viewership rise to 125.6 million viewers across NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, NBC Sports Digital and NFL+ on Sunday, Feb. 8, according to Big Data + Panel measurement. That’s an increase of about 700,000 viewers from the initially reported 124.9 million.

So why the change now? According to a Nielsen press release, a Big Data provider “did not properly collect data from its devices on February 8.” That impacted the Big Data + Panel count.

The game telecast on NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, NBC Sports Digital and NFL+ drew a combined average household rating of 39.7.

Super Bowl LX draws a favorable number

Super Bowl LX peaked at 137.8 million viewers in the second quarter, marking the highest-peak in U.S. TV history. The halftime show starring Bad Bunny also drew an impressive number, though it was a slight decrease from last year’s halftime performance.

The Super Bowl remains the biggest TV draw in sports. Prior to Super Bowl LIX last year, which drew a record 127.7 million viewers, Super Bowl LVIII held the record for the most-watched game with 123.7 million viewers in 2024. Dating back to 2010, viewership has steadily been more than 100 million viewers on average.

This year’s game also marks the first since Nielsen unveiled its Big Data + Panel metric. The expectation was that would provide a boost to the TV ratings for Super Bowl LX, and the game delivered despite a lack of offensive production through three quarters.

At halftime, the Seahawks held a 9-0 lead after three field goals from Jason Myers, and the lead grew to 12-0 entering the fourth quarter. That’s when the offense broke out as Sam Darnold threw a touchdown and Drake Maye threw for two. But a costly turnover by Maye helped Seattle seal the victory as Uchenna Nwosu ran an interception back 45 yards for a pick-six.

After a late Patriots touchdown, the Seahawks put the finishing touches on a 29-13 victory in Super Bowl LX. Darnold also became the first quarterback from a decorated 2018 draft to bring home a title. He completed 19 of 38 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown to lead the charge for Seattle.

Seattle running back Kenneth Walker III also had a monster game. He won Super Bowl MVP after rushing for 135 yards while adding 26 receiving yards. He also had a long touchdown taken off the board due to a holding penalty.

On the New England side, it was a rough go on offense against the vaunted Seahawks defense. Maye went 27 of 43 for 295 yards and two touchdowns, along with two picks – including the interception – and a lost a fumble. He was also the Patriots’ leading rusher with 37 yards, while Mack Hollins was the top receiver with 78 yards and a touchdown.

On3’s Nick Schultz also contributed to this report.