Los Angeles Rams receiver Davante Adams was the victim of a vicious hit after attempting to catch a deep pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford. He was immediately sent to the sideline and checked out in the team’s medical tent.

Adams’ tongue appeared to be bleeding. He would be evaluated for a concussion following the hit, thus his entry into the team’s medical tent.

You can view the hit on Davante Adams below.

The drive that the Rams were on when Adams took the huge shot ended in a go-ahead field goal. Los Angeles led 20-17 midway through the third quarter.

And there’s more good news for the Rams. Davante Adams remains available to play in the game. The FOX broadcast provided an update on the telecast.

“Yeah, he took that hard hit as we all saw,” sideline reporter Pam Oliver reported. “Immediately went into the medical tent where he was evaluated for a concussion. He did clear. He is now back on the bench.”

Davante Adams cleared, Ikem Ekwonu ruled out

While Davante Adams was cleared, the Carolina Panthers had an injury that took a key player out of the game for good. Starting left tackle Ikem Ekwonu was carted off with a seemingly serious injury.

The offensive tackle was injured on the same play in which he was bulldozed over by a defensive lineman and called for holding on. After getting run over, Ekwonu immediately began grabbing his knee.

The injury was serious enough that the game went to commercial break between the second down play (which contained the injury) and the third down snap. Ikem Ekwonu could be seen in pain as he went to the sidelines.

Eventually, a cart was brought out to take him to the locker room. Ekwonu tried to get into the front of the cart initially, but had to move to the back after wincing in pain. He was carted off as fans cheered, and Ekwonu waved to the crowd as he left the field.

According to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Ekwonu has already been ruled out for the rest of the game. That will be a significant loss for Carolina.