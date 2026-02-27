Dave Canales gets honest about Bryce Young, explains biggest area of improvement for Panthers QB in 2026

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young took strides forward in 2025 after an uneven first two seasons in the NFL. Young posted career highs in passing and led the Panthers to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

But where head coach Dave Canales saw the most improvement from Young was at the line of scrimmage. Canales said Thursday that Young dominated in that category, an encouraging development.

“What we saw Bryce do this year was just really own and dominate the operations at the line of scrimmage and was able to give him more information standing up there, seeing the shell, seeing what’s happening with the front,” Canales said on NFL Network. “Whether it’s run-game protection or pass game, you’re taking a lot of information in. Early on, I saw him really make strides there and master that part.”

The numbers were also much improved for Young. The 2023 No, 1 overall pick threw for 3,011 yards, 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions on 63.6% passing.

The Panthers need even more from Bryce Young in 2026

Last month, the Panthers exercised the fifth-year option on Young’s contract. This upcoming season should determine if Carolina wants to give Young a big-money contract extension. Canales is going all-in on getting the best out of Young, saying this week at the NFL Scouting Combine that offensive coordinator Brad Idzik will call plays.

Where can Young take another step forward in 2026? It all comes down to consistency, Canales said.

“Where we got to go from here is just continue to grow our scheme specifically with Bryce with in mind and really own some concepts,” Canales said. “Find that consistency that I know he wants and how can you replicate those special games that he’s had? He’s had a couple of games where we’re in rhythm, it’s not all just Bryce, right? This is a young group learning how to play together, and I’ve been really proud of that group talking to each other, troubleshooting things, working with Brad Idzik, our offensive coordinator, and making sure things are in sync.

“I believe that is our next step and then I’d love see Bryce continue to affect the game at the line of scrimmage by getting into advantageous checks when it’s appropriate, and we’ll give him more opportunities to do that this year.”