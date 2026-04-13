Dave McGinnis, longtime NFL coach and Titans color analyst, dies at 74

Dave McGinnis, a former NFL coach and color analyst for the Tennessee Titans, died on Monday, the team announced. He was 74 years old. The Titans revealed that McGinnis died after an illness that first hospitalized him in early March.

“My heart aches with the loss of Coach Mac, who was so much more than a coach and broadcaster – he was family,” Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said. “Coach Mac gave so much of himself to this organization over the years, and his passion, loyalty, and love for the Titans never wavered. He cared deeply about the people around him, and that kindness and authenticity left a lasting impact on everyone who knew him. He held a very special place in our family, and his presence in our lives and within this franchise will never be forgotten. We will miss him dearly, and we will always be grateful for the legacy he leaves behind.”

We’ll have more on this story shortly.