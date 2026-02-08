Dave Portnoy takes shot at Jordon Hudson for Robert Kraft shirt ahead of Super Bowl LX

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, an avid New England Patriots fan, fired back at Jordon Hudson for her Robert Kraft shirt. Hudson was caught wearing a shirt, standing next to Bill Belichick, that tied to Kraft’s prostitution scandal from 2019.

Hudson, Belichick’s long term girlfriend, has backed the former Patriots coach in every which way. But Portnoy did not seem to be a fan of this move from the former cheerleader while in attendance at the North Carolina basketball game.

Portnoy dropped a NSFW tweet when he caught wind of the picture. Hudson and Belichick were clearly enjoying themselves watching the Tar Heels knock off rival Duke.

“This pisses me off,” Portnoy wrote. “Not today. Read the room. Fuck that.”

Of course, Portnoy referred to Super Bowl LX, in which the New England Patriots take on the Seattle Seahawks. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET in Santa Clara, California.

Hudson wore a simple t-shirt and jeans combo to the game. Instead, it was what was on the t-shirt that made the statement: Orchids of Asia Day Spa.

Jordon Hudson causes reaction from Dave Portnoy regarding Robert Kraft shirt

Belichick and Kraft won six Super Bowls together as a part of the franchise. However, the two have had a rocky relationship since Belichick left New England after the 2023 season.

Quite the statement from Hudson, Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend. Kraft, accused of paying for sex acts at the Orchids of Asia Day spa, which is located in Jupiter, FL, more than once in Jan. 2019. The charges were later dropped in 2019.

This was the first public appearance of the couple since Belichick came up one vote short of making the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. He finished with 39 of the required 40 votes to be inducted.

He won eight Super Bowls during his time in the NFL – six as New England Patriots head coach and two as New York Giants defensive coordinator – and ranks second on the all-time wins list, including the postseason.

He ultimately spent 24 seasons as the Patriots’ head coach, leading the franchise to the aforementioned six Super Bowls during that time. He departed after the 2023 season and later became the head coach at North Carolina, where he took over for Mack Brown in 2025. The Tar Heels finished with a 4-8 record during his first season in Chapel Hill.

In all, during his legendary coaching career, Bill Belichick had a 302-165 overall record to go with a 31-13 mark in the postseason. For Hudson, she’s been a vocal supporter of his significant other since they arrived at UNC, controversial or not. Her t-shirt on Saturday is the latest display of that.

