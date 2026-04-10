Tennessee fan and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Dawson Sutton is honoring his home state Volunteers with an awesome new paint scheme Friday night in Bristol, Tenn. It’s the second straight year Sutton’s Rackley Roofing No. 26 truck will be all decked out in Rocky Top orange and white for the annual Trucks Series race inside Bristol Motor Speedway.

Along with Sutton’s love for all things Tennessee, his main sponsor, Rackley Roofing, is also the “official roofer of the Volunteers,” according to the company website. The new Rocky Top scheme once again features the Vols’ trademark “Power T,” though this year it’ll be over white and gray camouflage on the hood and body of the truck, as well as checkerboard edges around the back wheels and bumper.

Check out the new scheme below:

Sutton’s No. 26 truck had a similar paint scheme for last year’s Craftsman Truck Series race in Bristol that made it an instant hit for the assembled Tennessee fans. Last year’s scheme was a special collaboration with Tennessee, Rackley Roofing and the Learfield/Vol Network.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Dawson Sutton Racing and Rackley Roofing for this incredible opportunity to elevate our brand in front of a fresh audience at the iconic Bristol Motor Speedway, one of the most legendary venues in motorsport,” UT deputy athletics director and chief marketing officer Alicia Longworth said in a release last year.

Sutton, 19, is a first-generation race car driver originally from Lebanon, Tenn., who first started racing in 2022. Sutton visited Tennessee’s Knoxville campus, including a visit inside Neyland Stadium, on Thursday.

Tennessee Volunteers meet Bristol

The collaboration between Tennessee and Sutton at Bristol Motor Speedway is not the first such venture. There are plenty of ties between the legendary college sports program and the NASCAR track.

Tennessee famously played a football game at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2016, taking on and beating the Virginia Tech Hokies 45-24. At the time, the infield was leveled and covered with turf to provide the playing surface.

Other dignitaries from Tennessee have served in various honorary capacities at Bristol over the years, too. Just last year, a few more ties were created.

Bob Kesling, who is the Voice of the Vols, served as the co-Grand Marshal for the race at Bristol in April 2025. Vol Network executive Steve Early also joined him as the Honorary Starter.

— On3’s Thomas Goldkamp contributed to this report.