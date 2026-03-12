Long rumored and reported on, the “Days of Thunder” sequel appears to be well on its way to becoming a reality. Paramount Pictures confirmed in early November that it was working on a sequel, and now some concrete industry details have come in.

According to a report in Sports Business Journal, a Hollywood film writer has been meeting with NASCAR teams and drivers to help develop a plot for the sequel. That’s a good sign that things are headed in the right direction.

The original Days of Thunder film was released in 1990. Tom Cruise starred as Cole Trickle, a young NASCAR driver looking to make his way to the top of the Cup Series.

Days of Thunder was a financial success as it made over $157 million worldwide. It also earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Sound.

SBJ provided more on the writer making his way around NASCAR tracks looking for inspiration. It wrote:

“Four people familiar with the matter said a Hollywood writer has been at recent races, including the Phoenix championship in November and the Daytona 500 last month. Two people identified the writer as Will Staples. … Staples also visited some team race shops near Charlotte, one of the people said.”

Staples has contributed on projects like the film “Without Remorse,” starring Michael B. Jordan, as well as the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 video game, according to his IMDB page. Is he ready to spin up a classic on the track?

That will certainly be the hope of NASCAR enthusiasts around the world. The original film was hailed as a strong representation of the sport and has been widely embraced.

Jerry Bruckheimer, producer of the original film, already made it clear he was ready to do a Days of Thunder sequel with Cruise. At the “F1” premiere in mid-June, Bruckheimer spoke to Entertainment Tonight about a new Days of Thunder movie being in the works.

“There’s always new technology. There’s always new ways to do things and see things,” Bruckheimer said. “Tom is such a great individual, comes up with phenomenal ideas. So, we’ll have something really exciting for an audience once we pull it together.”

There is one sad note, though it’s not clear at all what plans for casting might look like once the sequel officially has some more direction. Actor Robert Duvall has died. He played veteran crew chief Harry Hogge in the original Days of Thunder movie.