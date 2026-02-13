Daytona 500: Beard Motorsports releases statement following Anthony Alfredo disqualification

One of Speedweeks’ most dramatic moments took place off the racetrack on Thursday. As the dust settles, Beard Motorsports addressed the disqualification that knocked Anthony Alfredo out of the Daytona 500 field.

Alfredo originally secured the final open transfer spot by finishing 18th in the America 250 Duel 2 at Daytona, beating BJ McLeod and JJ Yeley. However, a post-race inspection changed everything.

NASCAR officials discovered a loose transaxle cooling hose and an improperly attached driver cooling hose on the No. 62 Chevrolet, violations that resulted in a disqualification from qualifying procedures. The ruling cannot be appealed.

NASCAR Cup Series Director Brad Moran explained the decision. He emphasized the sport’s strict safety and preparation standards.

“These parts have to be fastened properly,” Moran said. “Unfortunately, this one piece wasn’t on the right side, and there was also another hose disconnected for driver cooling.”

Because the infraction occurred during qualifying rather than a points race, the ruling was final. That meant McLeod was elevated into the Daytona 500 field once his car passed inspection.

In a statement released afterward, Beard Motorsports expressed both pride and heartbreak: “We are proud of our team and the work they put into this NASCAR program,” the organization said.

“Our intent is to make races, contend for wins and race with integrity. We will review what happened and work to make sure we do not have these issues in the future. We are heartbroken for our entire team, our wonderful partners and Anthony and his sweet family.”

On the other hand, the opportunity came in unexpected fashion for McLeod. But he embraced it nonetheless.

“Obviously, it feels awesome,” McLeod said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “I want to race my way in, three-wide coming to the checkered flag or something. But I’ll take it however we can get it.”

Moreover, McLeod reflected on a near-miss in 2024 when aggressive racing cost him a transfer position, explaining he refuses to simply ride conservatively for a starting spot: “The fans aren’t here to watch people ride around,” he said. “We prepared to be here, and now we get to be part of the best stock car race in the world.”

In a matter of hours, jubilation turned to heartbreak for one team and celebration for another. It all serves as a reminder that at Daytona, even after the checkered flag, nothing is guaranteed until inspection is complete.

— On3’s John Jamison contributed to this article.





