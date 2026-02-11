Daytona 500: Fastest times after Practice 1 for NASCAR Cup Series
Speedweeks is finally underway for the NASCAR Cup Series, with the first practice for the 2026 Daytona 500 in the books. Leading the way was none other than Team Penske’s Austin Cindric.
Cindric knows a thing or two about winning at Daytona, as he’s a past 500 champion. Check out the full results from Practice No. 1 below, ahead of Wednesday’s qualifying for The Great American Race later this evening.
1. Austin Cindric — 48.025
2. Ross Chastain — 48.146
3. Corey LaJoie — 48.253
4. Bubba Wallace — 48.262
5. Daniel Suarez — 48.494
6. Alex Bowman — 48.522
7. Erik Jones — 48.585
8. Corey Heim — 48.599
9. Kyle Larson — 48.679
10. Jimmie Johnson — 48.688
11. John Hunter Nemechek — 48.737
12. Kyle Busch — 48.775
13. Chase Briscoe — 48.815
14. Austin Dillon — 48.870
15. Riley Herbst — 48.877
16. Ty Dillon — 48.890
17. Connor Zilisch — 48.937
18. Chris Buescher — 48.954
19. Justin Allgaier — 48.990
20. Chase Elliott — 48.994
21. Josh Berry — 48.996
22. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — 48.998
23. Denny Hamlin — 49.005
24. Ryan Preece — 49.007
25. Cole Custer — 49.035
26. Anthony Alfredo — 49.041
27. Tyler Reddick — 49.043
28. Brad Keselowski — 49.066
29. Carson Hocevar — 49.080
30. Christopher Bell — 49.084
31. Ryan Blaney — 49.095
32. Joey Logano — 49.102
33. Cody Ware — 49.113
34. William Byron — 49.189
35. Chandler Smith — 49.202
36. Ty Gibbs — 49.237
37. AJ Allmendinger — 49.244
38. Shane van Gisbergen — 49.321
39. Noah Gragson — 49.395
40. Zane Smith — 49.499
41. BJ McLeod — 49.656
42. Casey Mears — 49.810
43. JJ Yeley — 50.126
More on the 2026 Daytona 500, qualifying changes
Meanwhile, NASCAR has announced changes to qualifying for the 2026 Daytona 500. Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports shared the tweaks NASCAR made to how drivers can qualify for the race.
“The top two open cars in single-car qualifying are locked in, and they aren’t racing for the spot allotted to the top open car in each duel,” Pockrass wrote. The second change is “The remainder of the open cars race for the one spot available in each duel.”
Top 10
- 1New
Top 10 QBs
Ranking QBs heading into 2026
- 2
Charlie Woods
Tiger Woods' son commits to FSU
- 3Hot
Top QB Battles
Quarterback races to watch
- 4Trending
Sleeper QBs for 2026
Kirk Herbstreit makes picks
- 5
Hot Seat Watch
CBB coaches under pressure
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
NASCAR will have two duels for the 500 on Thursday, Feb. 12. Single-car qualifying will be on Wednesday. Pockrass mentioned that 37 drivers have qualified for the Daytona.
Those are the 36 drivers of teams that have charters, and Jimmie Johnson, who will drive an open car. Johnson was guaranteed a spot in the field by using the open exemption provisional, which is available to an “elite driver in motorsports who doesn’t race full-time,” per Pockrass.
There will be eight open entries that will compete for the final four spots. The drivers that will compete for a spot in the Daytona will be Anthony Alfredo, Justin Allgaier, Corey Heim, Corey LaJoie, B.J. McLeod, Casey Mears, Chandler Smith, and JJ Yeley. The four spots are determined in the two duels and the qualifying.
— On3’s Brian Jones contributed to this article.