Daytona 500: Fastest times after Practice 1 for NASCAR Cup Series

Speedweeks is finally underway for the NASCAR Cup Series, with the first practice for the 2026 Daytona 500 in the books. Leading the way was none other than Team Penske’s Austin Cindric.

Cindric knows a thing or two about winning at Daytona, as he’s a past 500 champion. Check out the full results from Practice No. 1 below, ahead of Wednesday’s qualifying for The Great American Race later this evening.

1. Austin Cindric — 48.025

2. Ross Chastain — 48.146

3. Corey LaJoie — 48.253

4. Bubba Wallace — 48.262

5. Daniel Suarez — 48.494

6. Alex Bowman — 48.522

7. Erik Jones — 48.585

8. Corey Heim — 48.599

9. Kyle Larson — 48.679

10. Jimmie Johnson — 48.688

11. John Hunter Nemechek — 48.737

12. Kyle Busch — 48.775

13. Chase Briscoe — 48.815

14. Austin Dillon — 48.870

15. Riley Herbst — 48.877

16. Ty Dillon — 48.890

17. Connor Zilisch — 48.937

18. Chris Buescher — 48.954

19. Justin Allgaier — 48.990

20. Chase Elliott — 48.994

21. Josh Berry — 48.996

22. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — 48.998

23. Denny Hamlin — 49.005

24. Ryan Preece — 49.007

25. Cole Custer — 49.035

26. Anthony Alfredo — 49.041

27. Tyler Reddick — 49.043

28. Brad Keselowski — 49.066

29. Carson Hocevar — 49.080

30. Christopher Bell — 49.084

31. Ryan Blaney — 49.095

32. Joey Logano — 49.102

33. Cody Ware — 49.113

34. William Byron — 49.189

35. Chandler Smith — 49.202

36. Ty Gibbs — 49.237

37. AJ Allmendinger — 49.244

38. Shane van Gisbergen — 49.321

39. Noah Gragson — 49.395

40. Zane Smith — 49.499

41. BJ McLeod — 49.656

42. Casey Mears — 49.810

43. JJ Yeley — 50.126

More on the 2026 Daytona 500, qualifying changes

Meanwhile, NASCAR has announced changes to qualifying for the 2026 Daytona 500. Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports shared the tweaks NASCAR made to how drivers can qualify for the race.

“The top two open cars in single-car qualifying are locked in, and they aren’t racing for the spot allotted to the top open car in each duel,” Pockrass wrote. The second change is “The remainder of the open cars race for the one spot available in each duel.”

NASCAR will have two duels for the 500 on Thursday, Feb. 12. Single-car qualifying will be on Wednesday. Pockrass mentioned that 37 drivers have qualified for the Daytona.

Those are the 36 drivers of teams that have charters, and Jimmie Johnson, who will drive an open car. Johnson was guaranteed a spot in the field by using the open exemption provisional, which is available to an “elite driver in motorsports who doesn’t race full-time,” per Pockrass.

There will be eight open entries that will compete for the final four spots. The drivers that will compete for a spot in the Daytona will be Anthony Alfredo, Justin Allgaier, Corey Heim, Corey LaJoie, B.J. McLeod, Casey Mears, Chandler Smith, and JJ Yeley. The four spots are determined in the two duels and the qualifying.

— On3's Brian Jones contributed to this article.




