Daytona 500: Fastest times after Practice 2 for NASCAR Cup Series

The 2026 NASCAR season is upon us. The final field for the Daytona 500 is set following single-car qualifying on Wednesday and the Duels last night. With The Great American Race set for Sunday, NASCAR Cup Series drivers got another opportunity to dial in their cars at Daytona International Speedway today.

Austin Cindric set the pace at Practice 1 earlier this week with a 48.025-second lap. But other drivers found the most speed drafting in Practice 2. Full results:

Austin Dillon – 46.00 Alex Bowman – 46.04 Justin Allgaier -46.13 Chase Elliott – 46.14 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – 46.15 Shane van Gisbergen – 46.23 William Byron – 46.24 Ross Chastain – 46.24 Kyle Larson – 46.25 Connor Zilisch – 46.25 Josh Berry – 46.30 Ty Dillon – 46.33 Zane Smith – 46.33 Todd Gilliland – 46.35 Brad Keselowski – 46.35 Ryan Blaney – 46.36 Joey Logano – 46.37 Daniel Suarez – 46.38 Cole Custer – 46.41 Austin Cindric – 46.45 Christopher Bell – 46.49 John Hunter Nemechek – 46.52 Kyle Busch – 46.54 Chris Buescher – 46.64 Noah Gragson – 46.64 Corey Heim – 46.91 Chase Briscoe – 46.93 Denny Hamlin – 46.94 Riley Herbst – 77.01 Ty Gibbs -47.013 Tyler Reddick – 47.02 Bubba Wallace – 47.07 Michael McDowell – 47.65 Carson Hocever – 48.08 Jimmie Johnson – 48.95 Erik Jones – 49.31 BJ McLeod – 49.56

Wednesday’s single-car qualifying saw 2025 Truck Series champ Corey Heim and 2024 Xfinity Series (now the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series) champ Justin Allgaier lock themselves into the Daytona 500 on speed. They were the first two open entrants to do so. Kyle Busch secured pole position with the fastest lap, followed closely by Chase Briscoe, who will join him on the front row.

Last night, the two duels set the rest of the starting order for Sunday. Joey Logano won Duel 1 in overtime as the field wrecked behind. That wreck ruined open entry Corey LaJoie’s hopes, as Casey Mears overtook him to claim the 3rd transfer spot.

NASCAR DQs Anthony Alfredo from Duel 2

In a heartbreaking twist, Anthony Alfredo, the 4th and final open entrant to seemingly secure his spot in the Daytona 500, failed post-race inspection.

According to NASCAR Cup Series Director Brad Moran, a transaxle cooling hose was “loose” and a driver cooling hose wasn’t “attached properly” on Alfredo’s No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevy. As a result, Alfredo’s time was disallowed, clearing the way for BJ McLeod to take the final open spot in the Daytona 500.

“Well, I just found out we’re not going to be racing in the Daytona 500 on Sunday because we got disqualified in post-race technical inspection,” Alfredo wrote in the wake of the news. “It’s not even appealable because the duels are considered qualifying.”