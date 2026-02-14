Daytona 500: Fastest times after Practice 3 for NASCAR Cup Series

The NASCAR Cup Series has finished their final practice before the start of the 2026 Daytona 500. Ryan Preece led the way this time around, proving he’ll be a force to be reckoned with during tomorrow’s race.

Check out the full results from Practice No. 3 below, as there’s less than 24 hours between now and green flag for the Cup Series now. The hype is building, as another fantastic edition of The Great American Race is on the docket. 18 cars took the track on Saturday.

Ryan Preece – 46.67 Chris Buescher – 46.68 Brad Keselowski – 46.73 Ryan Blaney – 46.75 Joey Logano – 46.75 Ross Chastain – 46.79 Chase Elliott – 46.83 AJ Allmendiner – 47.14 BJ McLeod – 47.15 Cody Ware – 47.18 Cole Custer – 47.28 Ty Dillon – 47.29 William Byron – 47.97 Josh Berry – 49.11 Austin Cindric – 49.26 Alex Bowman – 49.32 Casey Mears – 49.40 Jimmie Johnson – 49.52

More on the 2026 Daytona 500

Meanwhile, NASCAR made a major change to the Daytona 500 to try and defeat Mother Nature. The start time for The Great American Race will be moved up an hour to 1:30 p.m., with the green flag set to wave at 2:13 p.m. ET.

It’s a move that’ll have race fans singing NASCAR’s praises for the time-being. Rain is forecasted to hit the super-speedway in the evening, so moving the race up an hour will at least give them a chance to get the whole 500 miles in tomorrow.

When they roll off to start, veteran wheelman Kyle Busch will lead the field to green. He’s seeking his first Daytona 500 victory. The No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet turned in a blistering second lap of 49.006 seconds to claim pole position.

Elsewhere, Chase Briscoe wasn’t far behind in the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, delivering a 49.026-second lap to claim the second spot on the front row. Two open entries also claimed their right to race during qualifying for the Daytona 500 on Wednesday in Corey Heim and Justin Allgaier, as well.

After Wednesday, the field from P3-P41 was set. In Duel 1, the three open entries fighting for a single transfer spot were Corey LaJoie, Casey Mears and Chandler Smith. The race was clean until it came time for green flag pit stops.

Mears locked up his tires coming hot into pit road and spun out, catching Noah Gragson and causing the first caution of the night. After fueling up, the field was ready to battle for position. With 5 laps remaining, Bubba Wallace raced to the lead, then got a hard shove from Austin Dillon, spinning him out and resulting in a second caution along with damage to Chris Buescher and Chandler Smith.

In a wild turn of events, LaJoie got caught in a massive wreck on the final lap of overtime to lose his lead for the open entry transfer spot. Somehow, Mears navigated through the wreck, ahead of Smith and LaJoie, to claim the single open entry spot. Joey Logano won the race.

Anthony Alfredo, B.J. McLeod and J.J. Yeley battled it out for the last open entry transfer spot in Duel 2. Alfredo earned the final transfer spot during the race, but his car was disqualified during post-race inspection, handing the final spot to McLeod instead.

— On3’s John Jamison contributed to this article.