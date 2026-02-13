Daytona 500: Heartbroken Anthony Alfredo reacts to disqualification

On Thursday, one of Speedweeks’ more emotional moments unfolded after the cars were already parked. Beard Motorsports wheelman Anthony Alfredo learned he would not be competing in the Daytona 500.

Alfredo had originally raced his way into the field with an 18th place finish in the America 250 Duel 2 at Daytona, beating BJ McLeod and JJ Yeley for the final open transfer position. But a post-race inspection changed everything.

NASCAR officials discovered a loose transaxle cooling hose and an improperly attached driver cooling hose on the No. 62 Chevrolet from Beard Motorsports, violations that resulted in a disqualification from qualifying procedures. Because the duels count as qualifying rather than an official points race, the ruling could not be appealed.

Sharing his reaction on social media, Alfredo struggled to process the sudden turn. He explained in further detail.

“Well, I just found out we’re not going to be racing in the Daytona 500 on Sunday because we got disqualified in post-race technical inspection,” Alfredo stated. “It’s not even appealable because the duels are considered qualifying.”

Alfredo emphasized the ruling was not the result of any intentional advantage. He also acknowledged NASCAR’s strict enforcement of safety regulations.

“It wasn’t anything advantageous or intentional, but NASCAR has rules and they enforce them,” he added. “I’m going to try to understand more and learn more about it.”

The news marked a crushing blow for a small team effort that had executed nearly perfectly on track. Alfredo specifically mentioned sponsors and crew members who helped put the car in position to race its way into the field.

“I hate it for Dude Wipes, all of our partners, Beard Motorsports,” he explained. “Everyone worked so hard. We ran a phenomenal race and I’m just so proud of our effort.”

Moreover, NASCAR Cup Series Director Brad Moran explained the decision, reiterating that all components must be properly secured for safety reasons, and because the infraction occurred during qualifying procedures, the result had to stand.

The ruling elevated McLeod into the Daytona 500 once his car passed inspection, creating jubilation for one team and heartbreak for another. While disappointed, Alfredo quickly shifted focus forward.

He noted he would prepare his O’Reilly Auto Parts Series car for the weekend and chase a win with Viking Motorsport. It’s a tough mindset shift, but it’s one that’s necessary for the young wheelman.

All told, triumph and devastation often sit inches apart at Daytona. For Alfredo, that separation didn’t come at the finish line, but in inspection, and that stings more than anything.