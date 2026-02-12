Daytona 500 qualifying: Kyle Busch wins pole position, full results revealed ahead of NASCAR Duels

Qualifying for the Daytona 500 in the NASCAR Cup Series got underway on Wednesday night, with a pair of open drivers securing their place in the field. In addition the pole position and the front row was set.

Kyle Busch will have the pole position after posting the fastest lap during the second round of qualifying on Wednesday night. Chase Briscoe will man the spot next to him on the front row.

Meanwhile, Corey Heim was the first open driver to clinch a spot in the field. He posted a time of 49.138 after being the first one on the track.

That result means Heim will start in his first Daytona 500 at the Cup Series level, a huge opportunity for him. In fact, The Athletic’s Jordan Bianchi suggested that Heim could push for Riley Herbst’s ride with a big season this year.

Joining Heim as the second open qualifier was Justin Allgaier, who turned in a 49.201 lap time right behind Heim. Allgaier has previously competed in the Daytona 500 at the Cup Series level three times, including last year.

The other remaining open drivers are Anthony Alfredo, B.J. McLeod, Casey Mears, Corey LaJoie, Chandler Smith and J.J. Yeley. Two of them will qualify for the Daytona 500 through the Duels on Thursday evening.

Daytona 500 Schedule

The Daytona 500 festivities began on Wednesday, first with a practice session in the morning and then with tonight’s single-car qualifying session. So what’s next at Daytona?

The Cup Series action will continue at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday with the running of the first of two Duels. The second Duel will begin at 8:45 p.m. ET. Both Duels will be broadcast on FS1.

The Duels will determine the starting position of the drivers in Sunday’s main event at the Daytona 500. The teams will have a second practice session beginning at 5:35 p.m. ET on Friday. A third practice session will take place at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Finally, the Daytona 500 will take place on Sunday starting at 2:30 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast on FOX and MAX.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will run the Fresh from Florida 250 on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET with a broadcast on FS1. The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series will run the United Rentals 300 on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET with a broadcast on the CW.