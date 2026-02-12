Kyle Busch will attempt to win the Daytona 500 for the first time in 21 starts on Sunday. This time he’ll do it with a unique advantage. He’s sitting on the pole.

Busch was the fastest qualifier in the second round on Wednesday night, earning his place at the front of the field on Sunday. He clocked a time of 49.006, edging out Chase Briscoe by 16 thousands of a second.

After the race, FOX Sports’ Jamie Little caught up with Busch. He was exuberant after she noted he’s on the pole.

“Sounds really good right now,” Kyle Busch said. “You know, certainly here on Wednesday night and being able to qualify on my first pole for the Daytona 500, that’s pretty special. I’ve had one other pole in my career down here in Daytona for the summer race, but this feels good.”

The qualifying format on Wednesday night pitted 41 drivers against each other in single-car qualifying. The top 10 drivers advanced to a second round of qualifying, where the pole position and front row were determined.

Kyle Busch was lighting quick in both rounds, and he took the win after taking the final lap around the track. He opened up after the race, thanking his sponsors.

“It feels really good for RCR as a group,” Kyle Busch said. “Everybody from RCR, thanks to Bob and his whole team there. Especially thanks to Zone nicotine pouches for being on board with us. Maybe it was the flames. I don’t know. Maybe it was the flames that brought us all the speed and the heat that we needed for tonight. But also Lucas Oil, obviously their fuel treatments and oil treatments and everything we run in this racecar that give us the speed that we need to be up front.

“Just a valiant effort by everybody here. It’d be really nice to be doing an interview like this about being No. 1 come Sunday night.”

No longer having to worry about placing in a Duel, Kyle Busch can look forward to Sunday worry free. The Daytona 500 will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET with a broadcast on FOX.