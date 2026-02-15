Daytona 500 weather update: Latest forecast as threat looms over NASCAR Cup Series opener

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season is set to get underway Sunday with the 68th running of the Daytona 500. With weather expected to be a factor as the day goes on, NASCAR moved the race up an hour to 1:30 p.m. ET, with the green flag set to wave at 2:13 p.m.

With just a couple hours before green flag, AccuWeather is projecting heavy thunderstorms to move into Daytona Beach in the evening. Rain chances are less than 20 percent for the start of the race, increasing to 47 percent by 5 p.m.

NASCAR will look to get the Daytona 500 completed before those thunderstorms roll in. Weather, unfortunately, has been a factor already in the young campaign. A snowstorm forced NASCAR to postpone the Clash on multiple occasions, eventually settling for a Wednesday night.

Now, Mother Nature is threatening to impact the Daytona 500; she’s done it before, as recent as last year. The 2025 Daytona 500 saw a delay of over three hours and the 2024 Great American Race was pushed to Monday due to weather.

Kyle Busch will lead the field to green in the 2026 Daytona 500. The two-time Cup champion qualified for the pole and is looking to win his first Daytona 500. Chase Briscoe, a Championship 4 driver last season, will start on the outside.

Full Daytona 500 starting lineup